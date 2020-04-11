Mailbox teddy bear greets passersby near Aurora

AURORA — Renee Koroshec saw a notice in the paper that city residents were putting teddy bears in their windows to brighten people’s days during the coronavirus pandemic. But Koroshec lives in the country outside Aurora and “figured no one would see my teddy bear in my window.”
So “I decided to put him on the mailbox,” she wrote in an email. And the response from passersby has been great, said Koroshec, who is “making the best of the stay-at-home order.” Koroshec, maiden name Renee Hakala of Markham, said, “I’ve had people call me saying they enjoy seeing him, some honk as they drive by, one lady said she was going to do the same.”
Koroshec takes good care of the teddy bear with his plush red fur. “I take him in every night and he doesn’t go out in the rain, but I do get calls asking where he is.” Koroshec added, “In an effort to encourage people to wear face masks I made one for him.”
Koroshec is a crafts and sewing enthusiast and enjoys making noodles, though not now, with the Assumption group in Our Lady of Hope Catholic parish on the East Range. The Assumption group is made up of women who have lost their husbands — Koroshec’s husband Alvin died in 2005.
Koroshec uses every scrap of fabric she has to make gift bags, and now she has another project. “To occupy my time during this stay-at-home period, I have been making face masks for Spectrum Health, family, friends, and friends of friends,” she said. “Word travels fast when people find out you’re making masks. I get requests daily and am happy to do my part. I just sent a mask to a lady in Duluth who will begin radiation on Monday, plus several people who are going to various essential doctor appointments.” Like anyone who sews, she says she has “an endless supply of material stashed in every corner of my house.” But finding elastic has been a challenge so she has been using elastic head bands and “will resort to putting ties on them,” she said.
“As I’ve made over 100 masks, my stash of material is beginning to dwindle, so I find myself ripping cloth gift bags that I have made and using the material for face masks.”
She even found in her closet a blouse she had never worn, she said. “Yup, I cut it up and made a mask out of it. I’ve been eying a set of pillow cases I’ve never used, so you see nothing is safe around me.”
Koroshec also makes it a point to continue a tradition started six years with her eight grandchildren. The first Sunday of each month they “all get together for Sunday dinner or an outing, i.e. rock climbing at Giants Ridge, golfing, fishing on Lake Superior or just hanging out.”
But “because of social distancing, we found a way to keep the tradition going by having a first Sunday conference FaceTime call. The cousins were anxious to give a tour of their apartments and homes. We always share ‘good news’ with each other that has occurred in our lives during the past month. This month the most common piece of good news was that they were all healthy,” Koroshec said.
