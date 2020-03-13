Marquette Catholic School is sending this informational letter to make you aware of our school’s plans and preparation in the event we would need to end face-to-face contact at our school as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. At this time, we have been encouraged to maintain business as usual while being mindful in taking preventive measures to promote good personal hygiene. These include washing hands, coughing in elbows, refraining from touching others, and staying home when sick. The decision to close schools would happen in alignment with other area schools and would be as a result of enforcements rendered or recommendations made from the State of Minnesota offices of the Governor, Department of Health, and/or the Department of Education.
If Marquette Catholic School closes in the future as a result of the Coronavirus, the following plans will go into place to continue to serve families and students off-site:
• Teachers will prepare packets of materials and homework that students will complete at home and return to the school for teachers to review and correct.
• Students will be given login/password information to access IXL instructional software from home. Teachers will assign students to complete specific IXL topics and lessons. Those students without computers or internet access will be given additional worksheets and homework in paper form.
• Students will be encouraged to check out additional library books to ensure they enough of a supply of reading material at home.
• Marquette staff and teachers will maintain communication with parents using its current virtual tools including email, Jupiter Grades, and the School Alert System.
As your children learn about the Coronavirus, they may have questions or begin to feel anxious:
