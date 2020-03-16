MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron-Buhl teachers are already preparing for “distance learning” that would be implemented if Minnesota schools remain closed after March 27.
The MI-B School Board held an emergency meeting Monday night following Gov. Tim Waltz’s order Sunday to close all public K-12 schools in the state by Wednesday for eight days in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The school was open Monday and will remain open today so students can gather materials and devices from their lockers, pose questions to teachers regarding the closure, and check out library books to read during the eight days without instruction.
“We are in uncharted territory,” said Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
Teachers will use the eight days to prepare for distance learning that would start March 30 if the state’s school closure is extended past March 27, she said.
The superintendent noted that not all students have access to the internet, and teachers will make special arrangements with those students. The district is assuring remote instruction is “equitable” for all students, including those in special education, she said.
A few teachers in the audience Monday spoke about how they are already planning for distance learning.
High school math teacher Amy Mattson said she will record video lessons, which will be available to students at the beginning of each week. Students will have until the following Saturday to complete the work. “Plans can be flexible,” she said, adding that some will sent via an app.
She will also be available for video conferencing for students in pre-calculus, for example, so students can “go through problems” that may be more difficult.
Mattson said distance learning puts more responsibility on the students for their own education. “They are still responsible for setting aside the time to do it.”
First grade teacher Melissa Brisk said many teachers will record lessons at the school, “so we will still have access to whiteboards” and other materials.
Brisk said she aims to make lessons simple to follow for the young students — and for their parents — such as recording a series of 10-minute videos with three-minute lessons. She noted that the school work can be done at any time of the day.
MI-B parents/guardians were also surveyed regarding needs for food and child care.
Child care will be provided at the school for children of health care workers, emergency responders and possibly teachers, with no more than 10 children in a classroom, Engebritson said. So far, 26 children will need lunch delivered and five will need child care.
Hourly staff will continue to be paid during an extended closure, custodians will continue to clean the school, and bus drivers will make needed deliveries to students, Engebritson said.
Students will not have to make up the school days between Wednesday and March 27.
Director Jen Tiedeman asked about plans for upcoming events, such as prom and graduation.
Board chairman Jeremy Jesch said the district will address those matters after March 27.
Director Jesse White said distance learning may, unfortunately, be difficult for some students. “It’s an unfortunate situation all around,” he said, emphasizing, “I appreciate what everyone is doing.”
“Everybody is stepping up,” including parents, teachers and custodians, Jesch added.
Engebritson said, while this is new territory for everyone, a plan will be in place by March 30. “I’m confident we can do this,” she said.
