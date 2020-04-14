Four new coronavirus cases were reported in St. Louis County on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total up to 42 with no new fatalities — five in total — reported for the Northland.
As of Tuesday, eight people in the county are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 14 have recovered. The rest, according to a county spokesperson, are resting in isolation at home.
New cases were found in three females — one in her mid 30s, one in her early 40s and one in her mid 70S — and a male in his early 70s. The female in her early 30s is believed to have contracted the coronavirus through community spread, meaning there’s no known link to travel.
County officials also confirmed that a female in her late 80s died over the weekend and another female in her mid 30s contracted the virus last week. Details on those two weekend cases were not available during Monday’s report.
Both the Minnesota Health Department and St. Louis County do not provide the exact location of cases or deaths, citing patient privacy. Health officials said they are acting as if the coronavirus is active in all areas now that community spread is confirmed in 17 percent of the cases across Minnesota.
Health officials and Gov. Tim Walz cautioned that the state hasn’t hit its peak of COVID-19 cases, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and urged residents to continue social distancing measures that are in place until at least May 4.
“Minnesotans are still continuing to keep our rate the lowest in the country,” Walz said in a Tuesday conference call with reporters. “[They are] maybe very frustrated, maybe very tired of this social distancing, but they’re doing it.”
A peak is projected to hit the state in July, but officials are hoping they can reopen parts of the state with more testing and other measures. The governor told reporters that the state is collaborating with medical providers on ways to create broad scale testing.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said part of that effort is providers trying to validate their own tests and bring them online. Walz added that he was confident Minnesota can increase testing, but worried about supplies.
“We’re not overly optimistic we can overcome everything on the reagent side of things,” he said.
Walz on Tuesday reiterated an earlier message that reopening the state’s economy is directly tied to testing levels.
On Monday, he challenged his administration to independently increase the state’s testing capacity to around 40,000 per week or more — a number the state remained shy of in overall testing as of Tuesday. He acknowledged it will be a “hard lift” but said it needs to happen soon.
When asked about the federal government co-opting testing materials produced by the state, Walz said he hoped it wouldn’t be the case. Calling the alliance a “loose Articles of Confederation,” he said Minnesota is working with other Midwest governors to create a potential testing consortium.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday that governors on the East and West coasts are creating strategic alliances to combat the virus as they clash with President Donald J. Trump on when to reopen the nation’s economy amid a global health pandemic.
“This is one of the barriers to reopening and getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Walz said of testing levels Tuesday. “We should be able to do that here.”
Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said on the same conference call that the state hit a new milestone for unemployment applications: 451,790 in the past month, doubling the total number of applications to 219,625 in all of 2019.
He said the applications account for a 14 percent rate, but noted it takes partial unemployment into consideration and doesn’t reflect a true jobless rate for Minnesota.
“The scope and scale of this is stunning,” Grove said.
Still, the economic woes of purposely closing sectors of the state’s business markets due to the coronavirus made their way into the Legislature on Tuesday afternoon. A pair of amendments to a COVID-19 relief bill in the House took aim at Walz’s peacetime emergency, which he extended Monday until May 13, giving him the authority to issue executive orders like closing schools, bars and restaurants and issuing Stay-at-Home guidelines.
An amendment fronted by Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt would let current executive orders sunset before ending the emergency, and would then tailor restrictions for the highest risk population.
“Minnesotans are ready to operate safely under responsible social distancing,” Daudt said on the House floor. Neither amendment cleared the chamber, allowing the peacetime emergency to continue.
The bill passed the House on a 103-31 vote. On Tuesday afternoon, the Senate passed the bill 64-3, sending it to the governor for his signature.
Among the provisions contained in it, the bill provides couples remote access to marriage licenses and farmers more breathing room on debt. The bill also assures coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured, gives food shelves money to buy excess milk and food products, waives some Health Department regulations to speed the COVID-19 response and gives the courts more latitude to deal with disrupted cases.
As of Tuesday, the state’s cases climbed to 1,695 and 79 deaths. The state health lab and private labs have run nearly 39,241 tests so far, though not everyone seeking a test has been able to receive one. There were 177 coronavirus people hospitalized, including 75 in intensive care units. At least 909 are no longer in isolation.
MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said on the Tuesday conference call that 57 of the state’s deaths have been associated with long-term care and 98.5 percent of those fatalities had underlying health conditions. Age range of the deaths was 56 to 100 with a median age of 87.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
The Associated Press and MPR News contributed to this report.
