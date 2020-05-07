Mother and daughters mask-making crew lends a hand

VIRGINIA — Annie Bachschneider is delighted each time a friend posts a photo of a face mask she helped create.
While their smiles are hidden behind the face coverings, it puts a smile on her face knowing she lent a hand — often for people working essential jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The 20-year-old College of St. Scholastica student is among the work study students whose jobs took a big turn when Minnesota schools closed to prevent the spread of the virus in mid-March. The Duluth college went to an online learning format, eliminating the need for on-campus student work.
That’s when Sasha Howell, supervisor and costume designer for the college’s theater, devised a way for a handful of her student employees to continue working — by making masks for medical and essential workers. She gathered material and equipment before the campus closed, sending it home with the students.
The project grew when Jonna Marholz, in charge of student employment on campus, reached out to a larger group of student employees to join in the mask-making venture as a way to continue their paid employment through the spring semester.
Annie, who had been working as a Career Services office assistant, is one of the 28 mask-making students participating in the community outreach work study project.
Making masks was not much of a stretch for the organizational leadership major.
After all, sewing handmade face masks had already become a family affair.
Mom Laura Bachschneider, a triage social worker for north St. Louis County and a longtime crafter, had taken it upon herself while working from home to sew face coverings during the pandemic using her “huge stash of fabric.”
The only problem, she said on a recent day in the backyard of the family’s Virginia home, was trying to figure out the pleats.
Bachschneider learned from a crafting friend how to make masks “without pins,” and from there, she was set.
The double-layered, reversible cotton masks come in five sizes — two for men, two for women, and a child’s version.
Daughter Holly, 21, an elementary education major at Bemidji State University, joined in the effort, and the mother and daughters crew was formed.
They came up with a system — Annie and Holly doing some of the many steps, including cutting fabric, and Bachschneider working the sewing machine.
“Holly is my ‘flipper,’” inside-outing the fabric after the “pretty sides” of the material are sewn together — a more time-consuming step than a person would think, Bachschneider said.
The family has made “countless” masks for friends, family and co-workers. Bachschneider, also enlisted by the county to make masks for county employees, completed 545 of them.
The crew has made 100 masks for Essentia Health-Virginia hospital and clinic; 60 for the Northern Communities Credit Union in Virginia; 60 for Anthem, Inc., in Gilbert, 50 for Range Youth Services, 24 for East Range Hospice; and about two dozen for the Quad City Food Shelf.
They also made 36 masks for the Virginia Fire Department during a recent statewide mask drive, and a number of patriotic-themed masks for Veterans Services in Virginia.
“As of lunchtime” Wednesday, mom and daughters had completed 1,113 masks, Annie said.
Their first sewing machine broke; the new one is being a bit “sassy.” But that hasn’t slowed them down from making masks, free of charge, for anyone who needs one.
While the mask makers can make 10 women’s and eight men’s masks from a yard of fabric, Bachschneider anticipates at some point they will run out. But so far, lots of fellow “fabric hoarders” have stepped in to help, offering up some of their stash.
Bachschneider put out a call for fabric one day on Facebook, when she was down to only candy corn and snowflake patterns. Running out of fabric — “I didn’t think that was possible,” she laughed.
While “not beyond” using the fall and winter patterns, she mostly held off because “I didn’t want to jinx it,” she said of the weather.
Others have supplied the group with elastic for the ear loops — something that is in rather short supply with so many people across the country making masks.
The material exchanges feel a bit clandestine, the ladies joked. But it’s a good way to obtain “cute new fabric,” Annie smiled.
The women said its been fun “matching up fabric” with people’s personalities or jobs, such as food-themed patterns for the food shelf.
Bachschneider acknowledges there is “some controversy” regarding wearing masks, but said people keep asking for them. Wearing them “reminds you not to touch your face,” she said. “They are a visual reminder.”
They also “give out the vibe to stay away,” Annie added.
The college student, whose major involves “human interactions of business and management,” said she plans to get more involved in the sewing portion soon. After all, because of the pandemic, she won’t have a human resources internship this summer.
She and the other St. Scholastica students have so far contributed more than 1,000 masks to essential workers, emergency responders and others in need of face coverings, said Valerie Clark, a communications specialist with the college.
Some of those organizations include Animal Allies in Duluth; Health Partners; Fairview Range Hospital; Benedictine Health Care Center; Buffalo Hospital; Lakeview Clinic & Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia; a homeless shelter in St. Paul; a women’s shelter in St. Cloud; home health care companies; and Guardian Angels, a nursing home in Elk River.
So much good has come from making the masks, Annie said. It makes her happy to help others; they are happy to receive the masks; and it makes them happy make her smile when they send photos of themselves wearing them.
“It’s a big chain reaction,” she said.
The effort is certainly not for monetary profit, Bachschneider said, noting that she tells people to donate to a charity if they want to give back. Gift cards that have shown up at her door have been used to purchase more supplies, she said.
Making the masks, she added, makes her “feel useful.”
And it’s time spent with her daughters.
Not to mention, it’s keeping her waistline in check during the stay-at-home quarantine.
“We are not eating copious amounts of food,” she joked. “You can’t eat and sew at the same time.”
