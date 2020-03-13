Using the COVID-19 guidance developed by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has canceled all in-person, public events for Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 replacement project. This includes the open houses and public forums in Bemidji (March 17), Grand Rapids (March 18) and Mahnomen (April 1).

The MPCA is currently reviewing additional options to solicit public comments and share information. The public can also continue to provide comments using the MPCA’s Line 3 website or by mail. The public comment period ends on April 3, 2020.

