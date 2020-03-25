MSHSL gives spring athletics and activity participation update

The Minnesota State High School League issued an update in regards to spring activity participation Wednesday following an address from Governor Tim Walz where he issued a stay-at-home order.
Effective immediately and until Walz has lifted Minnesota’s school closure declaration, all participation in MSHSL spring activities is suspended. Participation includes, but is not limited to, competitions, training practices, scrimmages and contests.
As of Wednesday’s update, the High School League has made no decisions regarding the full cancellation of spring activities.
Return to participation protocols will be determined and communicated by the MSHSL Board and MSHSL staff when schools are allowed to reopen.
The suspension includes both athletics and fine arts activities. The following events remain suspended indefinitely: speech section and state tournaments, music contests, visual arts competition and state festival, MSHSL State Robotics Tournament and MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament.
Addition information will be provided by the High School League as it becomes available. More information and previous updates on the League’s response to COVID-19 can be found at the MSHSL website: legacy.mshsl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.