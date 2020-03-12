MSHSL limits attendance for postseason basketball tournaments

The Minnesota State High School League released a statement Thursday saying they will limit the number of attendees at the state girls’ basketball and adaptive floor hockey tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Section boys basketball tournaments slated to run Friday and Saturday will also be limited in attendance.
According to the release, “Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.”
Locally, this means the Section 7A boys’ basketball championship between North Woods and Nashwauk-Keewatin is scheduled to go on as planned, but with only a limited number of people in attendance. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Friday in Hibbing.
Beginning Friday, consolation and third place games for both the state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey tournament have been cancelled.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens in the statement. “The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”
More information as it becomes available can be found at the High School League website: www.legacy.mshsl.org.
