The national Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic to the organization's more than 470,000 members in nearly 3,800 auxiliaries. "This is an unprecedented time in our country and in our world. We need to remember to be flexible, kind and above all, safe and healthy," said National Secretary-Treasurer Ann Panteleakos.
"Don't stress over deadlines," she said. "If your audit is late because you can't get the members together to do this, then it's late. We need to be flexible at this time." Election of officers takes place in April -- but if the April meeting cannot be held because of restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, the election and installation can be held in May.
And if neither month works because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual meeting can be held with members in different locations. "Current officers will remain in office until the virus is clear and you may then have your elections at that time.... We will not put you on suspension for not electing or installing officers."
