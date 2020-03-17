Norse coach, players saddened by loss of season

VIRGINIA — Just eight days ago, the Mesabi Range College baseball team was finishing up its season-opening Florida trip and looking forward to getting into the meat of their schedule.
That all changed Monday when the National Junior College Athletic Association canceled all of its spring sports seasons due to coronavirus concerns — including the Norsemen’s 2020 campaign.
The decision hit hard at the Mesabi Range College campus.
“I think we all understand it no question. We all get it, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt,’’ head coach Chris Vito said.
Vito sent a group message out after getting the news Monday afternoon and also called all of his players. He also met with the players that remained on campus during spring break.
Some of the players were definitely saddened by the news. “I dealt with some tears yesterday,’’ he said in a telephone interview.
While his players all understand why the decision was made, “it doesn’t minimize their feelings, especially if we had any sophomores that ended up playing their last games.’’
That will be true for Cherry’s Kyle Peterson. The sophomore pitcher and first baseman said Monday was a tough day.
“It was pretty hard for me because I know I can’t come back next year to play. Playing at Mesabi was kind of the last place that I knew I was going to play baseball. After this I’m kind of done. It was harder for me personally just because I know that I can’t come back next year. I do the Iron Range Engineering program and next year I’ll be in all Mankato classes so I won’t be eligible to play baseball.’’ The IRE classes (held locally) all go through Minnesota State Mankato for juniors and seniors. Things worked out for Peterson to play for the Norse this year because the sophomore classes went through Itasca Community College, but he took enough MRC classes to qualify to play baseball, he added.
“This was hard for me. I know a lot of the team plans on coming back. I’ll still be around. I told everyone that even if I can’t get eligible I’ll be on campus so I’ll be there as much as I can.’’
The NJCAA is giving everyone affected a year of relief (for eligibility reasons), Vito said, but that doesn’t always help the sophomores.
“For the sophomores, that’s a different story. Maybe they can come back, mabye they won’t. It depends where they’re at academically,’’ Vito said.
Peterson was just one example of how the baseball players were affected.
“I told my players, ‘You have every right to feel angry, sad. You hav every right to feel resentment. Just make sure it’s at the situation, and not any individual. Nobody wanted to make these decision, they had to.’ ’’
Vito gave the “National Junior college office a lot of credit because they tried to hold off as long as they could. It’s a scary time right now. There’s no other option.
“It’s a tough situation. They’ll all get through it. They’re all young adults,’’ he said of his players. “They get the picture of what’s going on in the world right now.’’
Vito and the Norsemen weren’t exactly thinking about the season being canceled while in Florida from March 6-10.
There was some foreshadowing of what was to come, though. During a Norsemen team meeting on the trip, the Bucknell University baseball team (which was staying where Mesabi was) had their season canceled right then and there, Vito said.
“I thought boy that’s kind of odd, but as far as anything else, I didn’t see it coming at that time.’’
Vito got back to his Mesabi office six days ago and that’s when things “really started to snowball.’’
o
While the team has been practicing since September, Peterson said the bright side of playing in Florida was how the team came together. With the season over, “it’s tough to see some of those guys go’’ back home. “We were pretty close.’’
Vito said he’s proud of his kids for caring about each other, but “that part is being taken away right now.’’
“To end (the season) this soon wasn’t really how we saw it working out. That’s the sitatuion we’re in I guess. There’s not a whole lot we can do about it or administration can do, so we just have to take what we can get I guess.’’
Vito stressed the Norsemen are still a team and still a family. The two biggest priorities are their health and safety, along with their academics. The coaches and Mesabi staff are still there for them, he said. “That hasn’t changed.’’
Personally, Vito was “upset for the kids, yes.’’ He was also “upset with the situation,’’ but not those who made it.
“This is uncharted territory for me as a coach. I’m trying to think of the last spring I didn’t have baseball in some way,’’ the 1991 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate said. “I’m struggling with that right now. We’ll push through. We’ll get through this.’’
