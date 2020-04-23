North Gate Cafe won’t reopen when virus restrictions lifted

VIRGINIA — When restaurants closed by the COVID crisis open up again, North Gate Cafe & Catering won’t be among them.
Owner Cory Carlson has made the bittersweet decision to retire, “not because of what’s going on but in spite of it,” Carlson, 66, said tearfully in a telephone interview. “I have been ready to retire for some time. But the business was so good it was running itself. I had good people I could depend on.” She had planned to retire at the end of 2020, but now, “we will retire a few months earlier.” And Carlson wants her customers to know what’s going on and “that this is the reason why we’re closing.”
As for selling the business, she had considered it, but with the current situation, she said, “I don’t see how it could be sold.” And, she said, “I have excellent employees. I appreciate the run I had owning a business in Virginia.”
She spoke tearfully about her loyal employees — Patty Sprague, the manager who’s “been with me 25 years,” and waitress Wendy Jacobsen, affectionately called Carla after the outspoken bar waitress on “Cheers” and longtime waitress Krissy Holmes. “I’m going to start crying,” Carlson said. “Without them I don’t know where I would have been.” She noted employees Theresa Castagneri and Mari James and Mike Schug, the kitchen manager, and Wade Hejda, the dishwasher and “all-around guy.” Carlson said, “They’re all good. That’s the saddest thing.”
Now the cafe has only been operating “just a few hours for lunch (by takeouts) to pay the utilities,” Carlson said. “I didn’t want to just shut it down.” If she had planned to reopen when restrictions are lifted, she said, “The 6-foot distancing rule -- how’s that going to work with my little dining room?” She figured she could fit a maximum of 15 customers. “I can’t live on 15 people.”
She figures some businesses are “going to lose it and that’s really sad. I’m fortunate I can retire.” The employees “become like family,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to make it without them.” She often stepped back and let the employees handle things. “I ordered the food, the cooks cooked it, the waitresses served it.”
In a way she is looking forward to staying home in the morning with a pot of coffee and visiting with her mother, well into her 90s, Santina Altobell Carlson. But she added, “I’m sad. It’s been an honor. It’s time. It’s feeling like the end of an era. The Bonners are done at the Coke plant, Bobby Norri (of Norri Distributing) is done. It’s another generation. We are disappearing now.”
Her catering business also will be gone, and she spoke of other caterers over the years, like Francine Gunderson, who has retired, and those who have died, Jeana Peterson and Gracie Ceryance.
In a Mesabi Daily News feature story from a few years back, Carlson said she had owed her success to “my employees, hands down. You better get good people. You better treat them like gold. They are worth every cent.”
