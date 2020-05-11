Practice makes perfect for MI-B’s Soyring

MOUNTAIN IRON — Brody Soyring was hopeful that he would be in Kentucky for the archery nationals or at a Best of the Midwest tournament in North Dakota right now.
The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to all that, but the 16-year-old Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore still made the best of his season.
With tournaments on hold, Soyring turned in his scores from the March tournament at MI-B and another February event in Greenway to win the state high school (grades 9-12) championship in 3D archery.
2020 is now the third year in a row, the Mountain Iron resident has won a state title. In 2018, Soyring was the state bullseye champion and 2019, he won his first title in 3D.
What has led to all of his success?
“Probably all the practices and putting all the time into it,’’ Soyring said in a telephone interview. He estimates spending 6-8 hours a week practicing the sport.
Coach Dan Violette agreed with Soyring’s assessment of how much he practices.
“He practices a lot. He’s at every practice from start to finish and he shoots at home,’’ Violette said. “He shoots more than anybody I know’’ and has a great work ethic.
o
Born into a hunting family, Soyring started shooting a bow with his dad’s help at the age of 3. He started shooting competitively around age 9 and was hunting deer at age 13.
By that age, he was very anxious to try his skills in the woods. He specifically was concerned about trying to pull the bow back without making the deer he was targeting jump.
“I got a deer last year with a bow,’’ which he said was considerably more difficult than with a shotgun. “It’s way harder just to get in closer (from 10-30 yards away).
o
Besides going out to actually hunt, Soyring spends a lot of time in the winter practicing and at tournaments — and most often does extremely well at it.
“He pretty much takes first or second in most meets, mostly firsts,’’ Violette said, battling his rivals from North Woods, Grand Rapids and other schools. “Brody comes out on top most of the time. He can pretty much hold his own with anybody.’’
Brody will come and ask for help if he’s struggling, the coach said. “Otherwise, we just let him practice’’ with the motto “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.’’
While Soyring has won the 3D or bullseye in different years, Violette believes he can possibly win both in the same season. He was sixth in bullseye this season, but was a hair out of fifth.
Soyring acknowledged that winning both is his goal, and that he has two more years to accomplish that. But while he has the skills, overcoming pressure and nerves are two of the biggest obstacles.
“You get some here and there,’’ he said of the nerves.
The 2019-2020 season is barely over, but Soyring is already looking forward to the 2020-21 season, which starts in December.
“I can’t wait,’’ he said.
