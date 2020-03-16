MOUNTAIN IRON — The Quad City Food Shelf will be open for business during the Coronavirus crisis. But patrons will be served at a drive-through starting Wednesday, and no one but food shelf volunteers will be allowed in the building.
"People will stay in their vehicles," Director Karl Oberstar Jr. said in a phone interview, and food shelf staff "will ask them what size family" they have. The employees will then pack the appropriate number of food items, and the patron will pick up the food at the building's side entrance.
The clothing store will be closed.
"These are uncharted waters," Oberstar said. "We're trying to minimize contamination. This is a serious thing. We're sorry for any inconvenience, but we want the public safe."
Oberstar added that he talked on Monday to his cousin in Slovenia (where Oberstar was born), and all of Slovenia's border crossings will be closed at midnight Tuesday.
