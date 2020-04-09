EVELETH — Broadband issues continue to plague rural parts of northeastern Minnesota, especially with increased demand on the system with Stay-at-Home orders and school closures in effect due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In recent weeks, internet service went down at least three times in Ely, including for a 12-hour stint on Sunday, March 29, with two shorter outages the following Wednesday and Thursday during the first week of April. Outages impacting schools and work were also reported in the city of Aurora and Biwabik Township.
Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools and a member of the governor-appointed broadband task force, said most of the outages stemmed from too much stress on the system.
RAMS announced Thursday that it’s partnering with St. Louis County to crowdsource a speed test for services in the region. The test is aimed at finding a baseline for internet availability and using the data to help locales across the county apply for grants and inform state and federal governments to try and increase funding opportunities.
“We hope we get tremendous results,” Giorgi said during a virtual press conference Thursday. “It’s a tremendously exciting initiative and should provide some great results for our residents and communities.”
The test takes about 30 seconds by going to https://expressoptimizer.net/public/. Giorgi said running the test multiple times at different points can provide an average for the area and help avoid inflating or deflating the actual speed. There’s no expiration date for the test, but he said the earlier the better on results.
Displaying a map of St. Louis County, Giorgi pointed out that a large portion of the state’s largest geographical county is considered underserved, meaning it doesn’t have access to basic speed services.
That has created complications for school districts and people working from home, but he credited local providers for stepping up, including the Northeast Service Coop in Mountain Iron, which expanded bandwidth so school districts and libraries could extend signals to the parking lots.
School districts also needed to get creative in serving rural students with some utilizing take-home hotspots and, in some cases, needing to request pen and paper work.
“That just speaks to the problems,” Giorgi said. “The systems we have in place aren’t built for the demand.”
One school district performing the distance learning balancing act is in Ely, where Superintendent Erik Erie sent home about 40 mobile hotspots for students, which presented their own problems.
Erie said in a recent phone interview that the district purchased 20 from each Verizon and AT&T, but distributing them depended on which cell service best served the student’s areas.
“We have multiple providers, so broadband in general is just difficult,” he said. “We have lots of people out in the country.”
Distance learning efforts enacted by Ely have had their challenges, he added, but said superintendents across the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota are reporting issues with broadband capacity.
In his own household, Erie’s internet use is beginning to reflect the days of dial-up service, when users had to balance using the web and incoming phone calls that would disconnect the internet if answered. Some homes like his have multiple people using the internet at one point, whether working from home, distance learning for college or streaming TV shows and movies.
The solution: Scheduling internet time around who needs to take up the most broadband with a Zoom chat or other video conference.
“It’s an equity issue,” Erie said of the broader issue. “There’s no reason a child in Ely or Chisholm or Virginia should not be able to be on the same playing field, as far as access to education, as someone in the Twin Cities metro area just because of geography. That has complicated things with distance learning. We are doing the best we can under the circumstances.”
Expanding broadband coverage has been one of the signature issues for State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, who proposed $30 million for funding this year. In an interview last month, he said legislative focus on combating the coronavirus pandemic may divert funds away from broadband this session, but was optimistic a second dose was still possible.
Last year the state had more than $75 million in broadband requests and the pandemic situation is only opening more eyes to access gaps, he said, noting some areas that were up to speed five years ago are becoming underserved as technology changes.
“We’re getting there,” Ecklund said. “What we’re getting to now is out in the areas where the driveways are a quarter-mile long and the homes are really spread out. We’re getting to the tougher and tougher places to serve. We may need to work quickly when this whole coronavirus settles down.”
Last Saturday night, internet service went down at the home of Nick Wognum, the general manager for the Ely Echo newspaper. He assumed it was the area’s fourth outage that week and contacted his provider, Midcontinent, over a Twitter direct message.
He encouraged users to reach out to providers through the social media platform, noting a quick response, to see if an outage is in the area or localized to the home like his service.
“I was back up and running [Sunday morning],” Wognum said over email this week. “Plus he called back to make sure it was working that afternoon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.