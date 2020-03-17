IRON RANGE — City governments throughout the region have released information for their response to the national emergency prompted by the coronavirus
Virginia
Late Monday, the city of Virginia sent a press release which said, in part, “This is a rapidly evolving situation. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation continually and staff is consulting with federal, state, and county resources on this regularly.”
A special meeting was called during the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting of the Virginia City Council on Tuesday, where Fire Chief Allen Lewis and Deputy Chief Scott Frederickson were appointed to serve as the Emergency Management Coordinator and Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.
The city has an appointed coordinator and deputy, which are traditionally the mayor and city administrator, respectively, but due to COVID-19, the council changed these leadership positions.
“Because of this emergency, we put the best possible people together and have the most qualified handle this pandemic,” said Mayor Larry Cuffe over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
Cuffe explained that this change is within Virginia’s emergency operation plan.
“In a medical, fire or crime emergency, we give the authority to the fire or police departments. As this is a medical emergency we decided to put the fire department at the forefront,” Cuffe said. “As a city we will still handle communications but the response and incident command is now the fire department.”
On Tuesday, the council passed a resolution appointing the positions as required by the State of Minnesota Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The Virginia Fire Station is closed to the general public until further notice. The VFD can be contacted at 218-748-7520 or email virginiafire@virginiamn.us.
The Virginia Police Department’s general offices are closed to the public until further notice. The VPD can be contacted at 218-748-7510 or email vpd@virginiamn.us.
In case of any emergency, please call 911.
Events scheduled through the Parks and Recreation department will only continue “if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”
Privately scheduled events at park facilities will be held to the posted occupancy loads.
All city-owned athletic facilities are closed to the public, including the Miners Memorial Building and Tennis for All facilities, until further notice.
The engineering/ planning and zoning office has suspended all non-emergency inspections.
Public Works has stopped city curbside recycling services until further notice. Recycling can be deposited at the 24-hour dropoff site on the corner of 15th Avenue West and 20th Street South.
At this time, garbage service will operate as normal but this may change at any given time.
Mountain Iron
Mountain Iron City Hall currently remains open, but city officials are urging residents not to visit unless absolutely necessary.
The city has taken other measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as closing the Mountain Iron Public Library through March 27, in response to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive orders, which have closed schools and many other public places through that date to curb the spread of the virus.
The Mountain Iron City Council discussed COVID-19 precautions at its Monday night meeting, offering options for residents to pay utility bills to avoid entering city hall.
There are drop boxes located outside of the Mountain Iron Community Center, the Senior Center and the Clark gas station. Residents can also make payments by phone at 218-748-7570 or online at www.mtniron.com. The city has suspended online processing fees until further notice.
Mayor Gary Skalko said by phone Tuesday that he wouldn’t be surprised if the state-mandated closures go beyond March 27, and said the city will make adjustments accordingly.
Events planned at the community center though March 27 have been cancelled in accordance with the governor’s recent state of emergency declaration limiting gatherings to fewer than 250 people.
In other business, the council:
• Increased sewer rates from $3.50 to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used. “It’s been four years since the last rate adjustment,” which was in 2016, Skalko said.
• Discussed hiring a part-time blight officer. The matter was referred to the Personnel Committee, which will “look into if we need or have money for that,” Skalko said.
• Discussed street and road cleanup. The city has a policy already in place allowing volunteers to help clean city roadways, the mayor noted. “We are glad to welcome individuals, groups, organizations or families to clean the sides of the streets,” he said. The city provides bags and protective gear, including reflective yellow vests.
• Proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the City of Mountain Iron.
East Range
The East Range communities of Aurora, Biwabik, Hoyt Lakes and Town of White sent a joint news release stating that, along with the East Range Police Department, they will form a COVID-19 Response Team “to monitor the rapidly evolving situation.”
Members of the COVID‐19 Response Team include: Becky Lammi of Aurora, Jeff Jacobson of Biwabik, Becky Burich of Hoyt Lakes, Jodi Knaus of Town of White, Amanda Gross of Mesabi East School Board and Laura Ackman of the Essentia Health Northern Pines.
“The COVID-19 Response Team had a deep discussion regarding the news release,” said Lammi, the Aurora City Administrator, over email Tuesday. “We feel we are doing what is best for the East Range Communities at this time.”
City Halls in these communities are closed to the public until further notice.
“We are going to work as hard as we can to minimize the impact on our residents,” said Jacobson, the Biwabik City Administrator, also over email. “We are advising all residents to follow the guidance of the CDC and MN Department of Health.”
Internally, Aurora has made some adjustments for their employees that includes waiving the doctor's note requirement for absences lasting longer than three days, allowing staff to borrow sick time to care for a sick family member or stay home if they aren't feeling well.
Lammi said the COVID-19 Response Team and individual cities “will have additional precautions in the coming days,” which includes designating city staff as essential employees and Mesabi East School District setting up a school-aged care center, which staff have signed up for.
All public buildings are closed until further notice including: community centers, fire halls, public works garages, gyms, etc.
During Monday’s emergency city council meeting in Biwabik, it was voted to cancel all planned events at the City Pavilion until further notice.
The East Range Police Department will remain open with controlled access.
“The COVID Response Team would like to stress that drinking water remains safe and will continue to be treated and available,” Lammi said, while also urging residents to stay home and practice social distancing guidelines suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Health Department.
Services will continue to be provided by the cities and township. If you are in need of grocery delivery, please contact AEOA at 218-735-6899.
“The East Range is working closely together to ‘flatten the curve’ of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Lammi concluded. “We understand you may be scared, nervous, or worried. We encourage anyone who has any questions to reach out to any of the city halls during business hours. We will continue working to support all families during this tumultuous time.”
