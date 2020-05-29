Range firms are ‘Open for Business’

IRON RANGE — Iron Range businesses are taking a pledge to keep customers safe in the era of COVID-19.
The “Open for Business Pledge” aims to help patrons identify businesses that are taking extra safety precautions to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus.
“You can recognize participating businesses by their ‘Open for Business’ window cling,” said Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Hagberg.
Thirty businesses have already “jumped on board,” and “we look forward to many more joining in,” said Beth Pierce, executive director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau.
The Open for Business Pledge was developed by the IRTB and Hibbing Area Chamber, with support from the Aurora, Chisholm, and Laurentian chambers of commerce.
Businesses taking the pledge commit to COVID-19 best practices in five areas:
• Social distancing and use of personal protective equipment when and where practical.
• Increased cleaning, disinfecting and housekeeping efforts.
• Communications and training for managers and staff.
• Working only when healthy.
• Drop-off, pick-up and delivery of goods when possible.
Additionally, the pledge requires participating businesses to welcome all patrons — “in the real Ranger way.”
The five best practices align with state guidelines on what businesses should consider when developing COVID-19 Preparedness Plans, according to the program developers.
The pledge reflects the work businesses of all sectors are doing to comply with recommendations and requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other state and federal organizations.
“We know not every business is required by the state to have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, but many have gone above the requirements to help protect workers and customers,” Hagberg said.
“The ‘Open for Business’ signs are a signal to customers that businesses are taking their safety and comfort seriously,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for businesses to show our residents and visitors that we are open for business, safely.”
The Super 8 by Wyndham in Eveleth, and the AmericInn by Wyndham of Mountain Iron/Virginia, are among the early pledge adopters.
Bill Aho, owner of both properties, said the goal is to “achieve a comfort level with the public, and be responsible, as well.”
Some the measures being taken include disinfecting room keys and all high-touch areas frequently, along with diligent disinfecting and cleaning of guest rooms.
Rooms are cleaned during multi-day stays at the customers’ request to limit contact, Aho said, and when occupancy allows, guests are provided with rooms that have been unoccupied for some time between guest stays.
The hot breakfast bar is also currently closed, but guests are provided with a substantial packaged meal.
“We are happy to participate in the program” and to contribute to customer confidence as people begin traveling and businesses start opening, Aho said.
Suzanne Rian, owner of Moxie, a boutique in downtown Hibbing, also signed the pledge.
Rian began “in-store appointment shopping” on Wednesday, “with CDC best practices in place,” she said. “I’m encouraging customers to continue to utilize curbside and online options when possible, and I want to be able to give proper attention to those customers who choose to safely shop inside.”
Rian added, “I am committed to putting the health of our community first, and I have already received wonderful feedback from customers thanking me for being so prepared.”
Pierce noted the significance of providing a welcoming and safe environment for locals and visitors alike.
“Many area businesses rely on visitors to support their bottom line, and the Open for Business program allows travelers to see at a glance which businesses are taking steps to safely welcome them back.”
An ‘Open for Business’ billboard will soon be placed along Highway 53 near Cotton, she said.
The summer travel season will be different from what the area typically experiences, Pierce added. “But it’s important that we welcome everyone to our area, whether they are old friends, family members, traveling for work, or are our Minnesota neighbors exploring the wonderful opportunities on the Mesabi to shop, dine and recreate.”
Natural Harvest Food Co-op in Virginia, which has been open during the pandemic as an essential business, already followed safety guidelines before taking the pledge.
The pledge, however, “shows a business cares and wants to safely serve the community with respect and trust,” said Briana Sterle, marketing and member services manager. “We are happy to serve our community safely.”
Sterle said shopping baskets, carts and high-tough areas are rigorously and routinely cleaned.
“We have a curbside pickup program for customers who choose not to come into the store,” she said.
Beginning Monday, all employees will be required to wear face masks. Plexiglass shields have been installed at the registers and deli counter, and the store’s seating areas are closed.
“We are working on even more social distancing signage,” including floor decals spaced 6 feet apart.
Sterle said employees’ temperatures are taken upon arrival, and anyone with a fever is sent home, with instructions on how to monitor symptoms and ongoing communication with supervisors.
Employees have each been provided with an extra week of paid time off “so they don’t stress as much” if they need to stay home, she said.
Additionally, staff members are using the co-op’s classroom for office space so workers can have adequate room.
“We are bringing back the salad bar and hot bar in a new way,” Sterle added. Items will be prepackaged, available as “grab and go.”
The co-op wants customers to continue “to feel safe and comfortable,” she said, adding a “thank you” to shoppers for their support.
Vince Nelson, owner of Active Standard Drafting & Design in Hibbing, also took the Open for Business Pledge.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have changed our regular routines in a number of ways to ensure the safety and health of our clients,” he said.
“We have been cleaning and sanitizing our office after every visit, wearing masks and practicing social distancing at every site visit, and we’ve started actively promoting our use of online video chat and phone conferences for our consultations.”
Nelson said clients “have generally been very receptive to these changes and thankful that we are looking out for them.”
Businesses of all types are encouraged to join the Open for Business Pledge, and those that have signed on can be found on the IRTB’s website at: ironrange.org/open. The site will be updated as more take the pledge.
Businesses interested in signing up can visit the link to fill out a simple form and receive a free window cling to display.
The IRTB servers the communities of Aurora, Biwabik, Buhl, Chisholm, Embarrass, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing, Hoyt Lakes, Mountain Iron, and Virginia, and the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce serves more than 300 businesses in northeastern Minnesota.
The Open for Business Pledge is “a great opportunity to come together as one Iron Range,” Pierce added.
