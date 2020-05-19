Ready to get back on track

AURORA — If everything goes as planned, Steve Scheuring and his off-road racers will be opening the season in Crandon, Wis., in a month.
However, the coronavirus will ultimately determine what the event will look like for Aurora-based Scheuring Speed Sports and other side-by-side racing teams.
“We don’t if they are going to have spectators,’’ owner Scheuring said in a telephone interview. “It’s kind of a work in progress for sure.’’
Scheuring is hoping for the best after his team’s snocross racing team had its season ended early about two months ago. They were in Grand Rapids, Mich., at the time preparing for an event there. However, an order by Michigan’s governor shut that down. A few days later, the season finale in Wisconsin was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
He was particularly disappointed the snocross season got cut short with his Pro and Pro Light teams in second and third place, respectively, in the championship race. They had a good chance of reclaiming the lead in the last two races, he said, but they never had the chance to get it back.
While the stay-at-home orders have impacted his business and many others across the state, Scheuring said it could have been worse.
“We’re fortunate’’ the shutdown came at the tale end of one season and the start of another, he stated. “Had it been in December that would have been a disaster.’’
With the event cancellations, Scheuring Speed Sports has had to rely a bit more on its heavy equipment and fire suppression business, which does emergency repairs for the U.S. Forest Service. That was deemed essential, he added.
Overall, he’s “not a big fan of this shelter in place.’’
Scheuring finds it unfortunate that business owners like himself have to pay license plate fees and taxes, while revenues have been reduced drastically.
“It’s a big hit for everybody,’’ and who knows what’s going to happen in the next three to nine months, he added.
In addition to racing the snowmobiles and fully modified, turbo side-by-sides, Scheuring and his teams do 16-20 school visits each year in the areas where they race. They tag team with their Air Force sponsor to talk with students about technology and career choices.
“It’s amazing how many (students) know about our team and ask some really good questions,’’ Scheuring said. “It’s just a really healthy situation.’’
In addition to the Air Force, Scheuring’s teams are sponsored by AMSOIL synthetic lubricants, Ford, Ski-Doo, Milwaukee Tools and many more.
After having to limit activities due to the coronavirus, he is ready to test his newly-built side-by-side next week in Wisconsin. “I’m pretty excited for that to happen.’’
He also knows the side-by-side races will help fill the sporting event void. “People are just thirsting for something’’ to attend or at least watch on television. All of the events are live-streamed and snocross is shown on the CBS Sports Network.
Scheuring, 61, grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from Aurora High School. He proceeded to turn his team into some of the worlds’s top competitors.
He also headquartered his operation in Aurora, thanks to a partnership with the city. The facility includes the Klim Compound, where the best racers in the world come for three weeks in the fall to get ready for the winter snocross season.
Scheuring knows the effort it took to make it all happen, but said, “anybody can do it if they put their mind to it.’’
