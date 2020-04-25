Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry is in the dumps.
Again.
For the second time in about four years, the industry that pumps more than $3 billion a year into the state economy, is on the ropes due to causes not of its own making.
Iron ore pellet production at the region's six iron ore plants was forecast to be 38.1 million tons in 2020.
However, with the announced idling of Northshore Mining Co., Keetac, and Hibbing Taconite, pellet production is projected to take a significant dive.
Based on estimated idling timetables at the three facilities, total iron ore pellet production for 2020 is now expected to be about 31.1 million tons, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
At capacity, the six mines can produce about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.
Beyond about 1,500 miners being out of work and its impact on families and businesses, the reduction in pellet production means less revenue from the Taconite Production Tax. Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mining companies pay the tax on each ton of iron ore pellets produced.
The tax, projected to be $2.85 per ton in 2020, helps fund cities, townships, counties, and school districts within northeastern Minnesota's 13,000 square-mile Taconite Assistance Area.
It also funds business and community development programs at the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation in Eveleth, a state economic development agency.
“This is really unfortunate,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner said of the idlings. “We've been fighting hard to make these (iron ore) companies essential, but now it's the virus (COVID-19) that's causing this.”
In 2015-2016, the iron ore industry slumped due to a flood of low-priced foreign steel imports, resulting in plant idlings across northeastern Minnesota. Production for 2016 fell to 27.9 million tons.
The plant idlings, along with the already damaging effects of COVID-19, has Iron Range businesses under unprecedented pressure, said Vicki Hagberg, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president.
“I think the business community is very stressed right now,” said Hagberg. “Many are closed and many are operating with reduced hours and now to have this on top of the virus issue makes it that much harder. We will see direct and indirect impacts. The loss of purchasing power in communities and in the retail and service industries will be felt.”
Businesses are concerned about the economy remaining shut down, said Rick Crum, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce board chair.
“I'm no economist,” said Crum. “But the longer this goes on, the more and more it becomes compounding. If this continues, we're going to be losing small businesses soon. If you have a second year of this, we're going to be losing a lot of businesses and they won't be just small businesses.”
Two Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funds, the Douglas J. Johnson Economic Protection Fund and Taconite Area Environmental Protection Fund, are impacted by declines in production taxes.
A formula that funds the agency on a three-average of production taxes rather than on a single year, helps cushion the blow of a one-year industry downturn.
However, in light of the pellet production decline, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation still plans to present a conservative budget for its fiscal year 2021 beginning July 1, said Phillips.
“What we will need to do is manage our resources and have a frugal budget where we have a carry over into the next few years,” said Phillips. “It's going to be flat or slightly down.”
Three plants – U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine in Virginia and Cleveland-Cliffs' United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, are still operating.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines are the primary ingredient used to make steel.
The domestic automobile, energy and construction industries have been hard hit by the economic downtown.
The national seasonally adjusted annual rate of light vehicle sales in March was 11.4 million units, the lowest rate since April 2010, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
“I think if the auto industry starts cranking up, some of those (idled iron ore plants) could reopen,” said Phillips.
Domestic steel producers are currently operating at about 57% of capacity.
“A lot of the taconite from our area goes into the steel in the automobile industry,” said Hagberg. “Some of our mines are hoping to see some kind of stimulus for the auto industry.”
