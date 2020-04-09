VIRGINIA — Andrew Lambert recently bought a 3D printer to “design and make cool stuff.”
Little did he know that among his first projects would be one to help health care workers during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Likewise, Range Office Supply & Equipment in Virginia purchased a laser cutter and engraver last March to custom-make name plates, signs and personalized gifts on-site.
Little did Ryan Carlson know that the machinery at his family’s business would come in handy a year later to also assist health care workers during the virus outbreak.
The two friends are now hard at work, making personal protective gear and PPE adapters for area hospitals, law enforcement and other essential employees.
Lambert’s 3D printer at his Virginia home is now running virtually “non-stop” to produce plastic ear guards that are used with surgical masks.
The guards, or headbands, contain several notches and wrap around the back of a person’s head to hold the elastic straps of the masks, taking pressure off the worker’s ears.
Lambert said he noticed fellow makers — people like himself with 3D printers and other computer-aided technology — “coming up with designs to help health care workers.” Many were posting on social media and sharing design files online.
Two of his friends who are nurses locally, in Virginia and Duluth, he said, relayed that they and their coworkers could greatly benefit from the ear guards, especially because they are wearing masks continually during long shifts.
Lambert searched for a “good design” for the mask adapters, and found one on Thingiverse, an online source of downloadable files for laser cutters, 3D printers, and CNC (computer numerical control) machines.
He recently produced his first batch.
Inspired by Lambert, Carlson contacted his friend with the idea of making plastic face shields.
Like Lambert, he wanted to do something to help — to put technology and skill sets to good use during the coronavirus crisis.
Carlson found an open source file, which he “altered a bit,” and he designed a prototype while waiting for a shipment of PETG plastic — a tough, chemical-resistant, transparent material.
Makers across the country and world are producing face shields, and PETG is often on backorder, he noted.
He now has the plastic and plans to make 1,000 shields for local health care and emergency workers, while also helping Lambert cut the mask bands. “A ton are already spoken for,” Carlson said.
At some health care facilities, employees “have to supply their own face shields,” Lambert added.
Both makers are donating all of the gear.
Lambert is using PLA plastic, a biodegradable material. “It’s cheap. I got it down to 9 or 10 cents a strap,” he said.
Carlson’s face shields, on the other hand, cost $4 each to make.
Area Rotary clubs have generously donated to the duo’s projects, he said. A donation account may be set up if they are unable to obtain remaining funding needed.
Arrow Auto is also, at no cost, cutting Carlson’s material to fit the laser cutter, he said.
Lambert said the mask ear guards have been a hit with those who have tried them. “My nursing friends love it. They say it works really well and is more comfortable.”
He plans to keep distributing them as they are made.
The ear guards, he added, take much longer to produce than the face shields, which can be made “in short order.” His 3D printer, which can generate only eight in three and a half hours, is running at least 12 hours per day, Lambert said.
He and Carlson said they are glad to do their part during the crisis.
“Ryan and I have the same idea — to use our resources to help in any way we can,” Lambert said.
