Salvation Army stays open as pick-up site

The Salvation Army of Virginia is taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting its Supper Club to bagged meals and bagging goods for food pantry and bread table clients to protect its staff, volunteers and the community. The corps is urging the use of hand sanitizer internally.

 Angie Riebe

VIRGINIA — The Salvation Army is always striving to live by its motto: “Doing the Most Good.”

The Virginia corps is taking that a step farther during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing precautions to protect its clients, volunteers and staff.

While closed to the public, “we are not, not feeding people,” Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Steve Skogman said Monday.

The Salvation Army of Virginia is bagging and boxing goods for its bread table and food pantry and distributing it outside the door.

Additionally, Supper Club meals will be in the form of a bagged lunch, which will be distributed at the door from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

The precautions will run through April 1. The corps will re-evaluate the need to continue its public closure at that time, said Major Brenda Pittman.

People can pick up the bagged bead table items from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and, if goods are still available later in the day, from 1 to 3 p.m. each weekday.

Typically, those who have appointments for the food pantry are able to “shop” the shelves. During the precautions, staff and volunteers will pack the boxes, but clients will still have a choice of meats, Pittman said.

The Virginia location began packing food for clients and distributing it outside Monday. Everyone was receptive to the idea, and just as appreciative as always, Pittman said.

Staff and volunteers have also been taking extra steps, such as increasing the use of hand sanitizer.

Just like all other organizations and businesses, the Salvation Army is navigating “uncharted waters” during the pandemic, Skogman said.

