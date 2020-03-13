MOUNTAIN IRON — Officers of the Saturday Night Country... LIVE! show have cancelled the show set for tonight due to growing concerns with the possible spread of Coronavirus.
The board made the decision late Thursday, said Billy Marolt. His wife Sue Marolt, secretary of the show, issued this message about the decision to cancel the March 14 show:
“To the friends of Saturday Night Country... LIVE!
“As you probably know, a worldwide community is doing whatever it can to prevent the spread of illness. There are concerns about exposure to risk of transmission, especially when large groups gather. Even though reported illnesses have been limited in our state, we are part of a larger community and must take into consideration the potential risks as part of their daily lives. Folks travel all over the state, country and world and return to our communities or come in contact with others who have done this. Bottom line is that we do not want to risk the health or safety of even one of our valued audience members, supporters or workers... We’re very sorry for any inconvenience... we truly appreciate your loyalty, patience and understanding. We’re not out, just down for a bit while things sort themselves out.”
