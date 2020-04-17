Cook’s Timber Days the second weekend each June starts the summer season of community festivities — only not this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other events not happening this summer on the East Range include the Blueberry Arts Festival in Ely, Peter Mitchell Fun Days in Babbitt, possibly the Hoyt Lakes Cater Carnival. Plans for area July 3 and 4 activities celebrating Independence Day will be announced once they become more concrete in May.
Steve Kajala, co-chairman of Cook Timber Days, said in a telephone interview, “We had a teleconference at the end of March, and we were going to talk again April 13. We didn’t want to be the first one to cancel.”
Then they learned that Land of the Loon and Grandma’s Marathon were cancelled. “We revisited the issue and decided to cancel,” Kajala said. “The vast majority of donations come from small businesses. We can’t ask these places that have been closed for a month to donate to a festival.”
The “writing was on the wall,” Kajala said. Timber Days takes much planning starting in January. Typically the event draws some 50 vendors, and if the Timber Days committee held out too long on making a decision, it would “put a crimp in what the vendors do, their livelihood,” Kajala said.
The Timber Days committee donated annually to the food shelf, and this year the donation was larger than normal. “That’s one good thing to come out of this,” he said. Previous chairmen “did a good job” with proceeds.
Another popular event held each June is Babbitt’s Peter Mitchell Fun Days. “Hopefully everything is going to go away (COVID-19) and we’ll at least be able to do something” later in the summer, committee member Jim Zupancich said by phone. “Maybe not the size we normally do... We would like to do something for the community of Babbitt. Babbitt is having an all-class reunion the first week in August. We’re just going to wait it out.
“We’re going to try to do whatever we can. We’re hoping this goes away so we can still do some stuff for the kids, maybe not the size of Peter Mitchell Days. We’ll just wait and see,” Zupancich said.
The Blueberry Arts Festival which had been set for July 24-26 has been cancelled for 2020. Eva Sebesta director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce said by phone, “Our biggest concern was how we can have that safe social distancing... There’s a huge number of people that attend, tens of thousands. There is no way we can guarantee the proper amount of social distancing. We’re also looking at folks coming in from different areas and how that will affect the health and well-being of our community. We’ve been in contact with other event organizers across the state. The state is going to continue to be very cautious.”
Sebesta added, “From a business aspect it’s very hard for a lot of our lodging places.”
As for the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival in late July, Committee Nikki Swanson said by phone, “We’re just waiting it out. We’re hoping for the best.”
