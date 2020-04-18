VIRGINIA — Jim Hafdahl is missing his customers at the business that's been part of his life since he was a child — The Card and Party Shop on Virginia's Chestnut Street, started by his late father, Les Hafdahl. It's a feeling likely shared by owners of other businesses deemed "non-essential" and therefore, ordered closed by Gov. Tim Walz until early May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The biggest struggle I'm having is that store owners like myself — we're all extroverts," Hafdahl said in a phone interview Thursday. "Our regular customers are our family. We visit with them every time they come into our establishments. And that's probably the biggest thing that we proprietors are missing from our family of regular customers. We probably feel that more than the money thing."
Then Hafdahl said, "It really hurts to have your life pulled out from under you." He was told he had to close on March 29, about three weeks ago. He knew his business was termed "non-essential" and said, with a hint of his usual humor, "Toward the end of March (when concerns with the pandemic grew) I had so few customers that I felt social distancing wasn't going to be an issue." Guidelines are that shoppers are to be six feet away from other shoppers.
Hafdahl said 4 to 6 shoppers an hour is typical at his shop. "Easter week I probably would have had more," he said. "Easter is a family card day — I see grandmas buying cards for the whole family. It's not as big a holiday as Valentine's Day or Christmas."
The governor's "stay at home" policy goes until May 4 now, but could be extended, Hafdahl said. And Mother's Day, the shop's third biggest holiday, is on May 10. The shop also sells many college graduation cards typically in April to early May, but not this year.
Hafdahl admits to being "cynical" about the situation, "that we have to stop the world." As for the long-term impact at his card shop, he said, "When they open the doors again, how many customers will actually come back? For me it won't be over for a while. It'll be very interesting to see the patterns of the shoppers once they're allowed to go out.
"I'm hoping the middle of May. It's starting to plateau if this ever peaks. I bet it's going to be a very limited opening," Hafdahl said. "The biggest worry people have is if there's going to be a second wave (of Coronavirus)."
Hafdahl expresses concern for the many other owners of "non-essential" businesses, saying, "I represent a whole bunch of people. The big thing is cash flow. It's not just sales, it's cash flow. All of a sudden you have no cash flow and you have bills."
The Hallmark shop has been a Chestnut Street mainstay at three different locations for more than 60 years. Jim Hafdahl helped his father at the store when he was a child and bought the store from his father 27 years ago. In a 2008 Mesabi Daily News story Jim Hafdahl said, "I always tell everybody I’ve got the best customers in town. I don’t get crabby people in here. I’m really lucky."
