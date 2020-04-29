Shutdown leaves athletes with questions over training and treatment

VIRGINIA — The cancellation of the spring sports season due to COVID-19 left athletes with many questions regarding their return to play.
And until social distancing guidelines let up, things like summer training camps and offseason weight lifting programs also look to be put in jeopardy for the time being.
Essentia Health Athletic Trainer Brad Kern typically runs the Virginia High School summer weight lifting program with head football coach Matt Anderson. Now, Kern says he may need to look at other options including devising programs that student-athletes can do at home.
“Right now we don’t even know if we’re going to be able to get together and work out as a group,” Kern said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “Right now it’s looking like that won’t be a possibility. Now we’re kind of in a brainstorming phase where we have to decide where we go next.”
It’s possible that some kind of online format will have to be utilized for athletes hoping to still train this summer without regular access to a weight room.
“We’re looking into the possibilities of doing something online or having workouts that you can completely do from home.”
One way of doing this many be through the power of social media. Kern says he is open to many options when it comes to athletes trying to prepare themselves for the fall season to follow.
“We want to give the kids something. If it’s through Twitter or Instagram then maybe that’s what we have to do. We’ll definitely have something though. It’s nice that we can still be so connected through a time like this in some form or fashion.”
Another issue facing some athletes is injury. Whether they were injured before the stoppage of sports or recently became injured, many are left wondering if it’s prudent to seek out an orthopedic specialist during the current pandemic.
Kern, however, assures that it’s totally fine to make appointments for orthopedic issues.
“Essentia is still open for orthopedics right now. Some people are questioning if they should be going into the clinic right now and rightfully so. Some people are doing with pain and they just don’t know if they should get it looked at or play it safe. Anyone can reach out to me or Essentia in general. You don’t have to be an athlete to get treatment.”
Along with orthopedics, Essentia’s physical therapy and rehab center is also up and running as well. Besides finding ways to get rehab treatment in person, specialists are also utilizing technology to schedule visits virtually if possible.
“Treatments are getting spaced out,” said Kern. “So therapists are working but there isn’t a big number of people all working at the same time. It’s smart to spread things out and keep safe distances if at all possible.
“The virtual visits are also working well for some. There’s a benefit in being able to see a physical therapist virtually and have them guide you through exercises or make sure things are being done correctly.”
Interacting with Virginia athletes on a daily basis prior to the shutdown, Kern says he empathizes with the athletes that are missing their chance at a spring season.
“The main thing I take away from it is how bad I feel for the high school kids, especially the seniors. They’re missing out on their sports but also missing out on special events like prom or possibly even graduation. Those are some of the greatest memories from high school and they’re going to miss out on them.
“I’m sure many were looking forward to the spring sports season. Sure enough, we have a gorgeous spring and we’d be starting baseball and softball on time this year with the good weather. It definitely would’ve been nice to see the kids compete.”
Kern says he wants to keep himself open to those seeking orthopedic help. The primary way to contact him for orthopedic issues would be through email at brad.kern@essentiahealth.org.
In addition, he recently started an Instagram page and, when up and running, hopes to act as a source for news provided by the National Athletic Training Association (NATA). Topics he hopes to cover there include things like concussions, the coronavirus and general news provided by the NATA. Eventually, it may become a hub for strength and conditioning programs for athletes this summer. Kern can be found on Instagram by searching AthleticTrainerBrad.
