ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday in St. Louis County as state totals rose sharply to 235, according to data from the Minnesota Health Department.
The numbers were released less than an hour after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he entered self-quarantine for the next 14 days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
St. Louis County’s second case of presumptive COVID-19 involves a woman in her early 60s who is recovering from home. She was tested March 19 and her infection is linked to domestic travel. Her only known contacts were immediate household members, who have been asked to quarantine for 14 days to monitor symptoms.
“We are encouraged to hear that this again is a travel-connected case, and not community transmission,” County Board Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, said in a statement. “But we also recognize it is likely only a matter of time, and that is why we continue to emphasize preventive recommendations to all.”
St. Louis County announced its first case of presumptive COVID-19 last Saturday, as a woman in her late 60s that was infected through domestic travel and recovering from home.
Officials have not identified whether either cases are located in the northern or southern portion of the county, citing patient privacy. St. Louis County is home to about 200,000 residents spread across 6,860 square miles in northeast Minnesota, in a region encompassing Duluth and the Iron Range region.
A majority of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are centralized in the Twin Cities area to the south, with 89 in Hennepin County and 24 in Ramsey County. But in recent days the coronavirus has appeared north of the metro in Cass, Clay, Chisago and now St. Louis counties.
Douglas County, Wis., which borders St. Louis County to the east, now has four confirmed cases as of Monday.
"People are asking for more specific information such as what part of our large county these cases are in, saying they'd take different precautions based on the location," said Amy Westbrook, the county’s Public Health Division director, in a statement. "We are following MDH guidelines. My advice is people should act as if there is a confirmed case right in their neighborhood. There is limited testing available, so we have to assume there are more cases in our midst, and we need everyone's cooperation on containing the spread."
The 66 new cases across Minnesota announced Monday represents the highest one-day spike in confirmations since the first case was reported about two weeks ago.
Health officials told reporters that 982 tests were performed in the preceding 24 hours and Walz said the state’s backlog of testing was picked up by the Mayo Clinic, which hoped to complete the remaining 80 tests Monday.
In total, 21 people have been hospitalized and 12 remain so, with five in intensive care.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a Monday press briefing that the state is closely watching state officials in New York, Washington, New Jersey, California, Michigan and Florida to track their experiences of handling the coronavirus outbreak, saying “there’s an emerging body of evidence” informing Minnesota and its projections.
Malcolm added that Minnesota has health care workers infected with COVID-19, but their cases are largely associated with travel or community spread, and the state hasn’t seen a patient-to-worker transmission yet. She said the 235 cases in Minnesota are only the result of lab testing and the factor of confirmed community spread cases likely makes the total cases larger.
“We know that is an incomplete number,” Malcolm said. “We know there are more cases in Minnesota. We should assume it is in all of our communities.”
Walz in self-quarantine
The governor found himself following the state’s advice to stay home on Monday, after learning he came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
A member of Walz's security detail tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday night, according to a press release. The governor was in "close proximity" to the person last week and was informed of the contact Monday morning.
Walz told reporters Monday that he’s asymptomatic and has not been tested for the virus. His self-quarantine is expected to end Monday, April 6.
“It goes to show, before we’re done with this, each and every one of us will be touched by this,” the governor said during a press briefing Monday afternoon, estimating that 40-80 percent of Minnesotans will be infected, and a “vast majority without hospitalization.”
Walz will continue to oversee the state's response to COVID-19, a situation the administration planned for "regardless of which location the governor is working from,” according to a press release. Walz separately told reporters that the governor's mansion was set up for a working from home scenario “a few weeks ago” and a number of agencies are currently functioning through conference and video calls.
“I’m grateful for the State of Minnesota’s sophisticated emergency management operation that allows me to govern and respond to crises from the Minnesota Governor's Residence,” Walz said in a morning press release. “We will continue to communicate with Minnesotans about our quick and aggressive work to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
The governor isn’t the only statewide elected official who announced a personal impact of the coronavirus on Monday.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said that her brother Ron died after contracting COVID-19 in Tennessee. He was diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago and had a compromised immune system.
“To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband,” Flanagan wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also announced Monday morning that her husband, John Bessler, tested positive for the coronavirus. The senator said she was outside the 14-day exposure period and would not enter self-quarantine.
She added that Bessler became sick in Washington and is currently hospitalized with pneumonia and on oxygen. He was not a ventilator at the time.
“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar wrote on Medium, an online blogging platform. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”
COVID-19 hotlines
In St. Louis, anyone with clinical questions about the COVID-19, such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed, can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke's at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
