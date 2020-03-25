ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County and state officials confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County on Wednesday as statewide cases rose to 287.
The case is linked to a woman in her late 30s, who is recovering from home from a travel-related infection. According to a county press release, the woman’s contacts were in her immediate household and they have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
"We're seeing repeated instances of people who have been traveling within the country, and bringing this virus back with them. We need people to recognize the risk they are taking and the risk they are creating by traveling," said Commissioner Mike Jugovich of Chisholm. "Anyone coming into our county from somewhere else risks bringing the virus with them. That includes people coming to spend time at their cabin or favorite rental getaway spot, and even snowbirds coming home. Please pause and ask if this is really the best time to travel. We all need to do our part to stop the spread of this virus."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
