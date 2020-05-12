St. Louis County officials are extending the deadline for tax payments for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an 11th hour decision that aligns with dozens of counties in Minnesota.
The county board approved the new July 15 deadline Tuesday, days before the original deadline for the first half of property taxes Friday. Residents will have to apply and prove a financial hardship related to COVID-19 to be approved for a penalty-free late payment.
The decision to extend tax payments comes as county officials are bracing for a $15 to $20 million revenue shortfall this year, and an additional $3.1 million in costs related to the coronavirus.
County Administrator Kevin Gray told the Star Tribune that a hiring freeze was put in place, leaving 65 positions open at a cost savings of about $3 million this year. He added that the county will “aggressively” manage spending not related to the virus, limit capital expenditures and evaluate job openings in the future.
“We definitely are going to have to look at the size of our government,” Gray told the newspaper.
St. Louis County approved its largest-ever budget of $407 million in December 2019, with about one-third funded by the property tax levy.
County officials said at the time that it increased investment in public works equipment and materials to support the road and bridge infrastructure. It also increased investments to public safety and mental health services for children and vulnerable adults.
Applications are found on the county website and to apply, a resident must not have been delinquent on their payments in the last 10 years.
County spokesperson Dana Kazel said the auditor’s office is trying to be flexible and accommodating considering the timeline, noting that residents can drop off the form or scan it and email it to propertytax@st.louiscountymn.gov or faxed to 218-725-5060.
A drop box is located outside the Auditor’s Office locations, which on the Iron Range is the Virginia Government Service Center, 201 S. 3rd. Ave. W.
“To qualify, people just need to provide a simple explanation such as they were laid off, or their business had to close,” Kazel said in an email Tuesday. “They don’t have to provide a dollar amount for how much they were impacted.”
The Oct. 15 deadline for second-half tax payments remains in place.
Auditor Nancy Nilsen said the county has been working for several weeks to develop a plan to address hardships caused by the pandemic, which has closed several small businesses in the region and limited services of others.
Since March 15, at least 23,995 residents of St. Louis County have applied for unemployment benefits, about 23 percent of the workforce, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The figures represent the number of people qualifying for unemployment due to changes in their working status.
“A real hats off to the working men and women out there,” said Commissioner Keith Nelson of Virginia. “A lot of them are struggling, but they understand the price of community and the price of community is paying your taxes on time.”
Nelson said he expects 90 percent of taxpayers will make their payments, which include levies for cities, schools and townships.
Nilsen said the county has enough to make about half of the levy payments. As of Tuesday, the county collected $75 million in payments, but is behind its typical average for the first-half deadline of $133 million paid in 2018 and 2019.
“I believe we will reach a much higher amount,” she told the board.
