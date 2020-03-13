EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia/Mesabi East 12U girls’ hockey team had a magical season in 2019-2020, which was just their fourth year in existence.
Their chance to play for a state championship was cut short Friday after Minnesota Hockey canceled its 2020 state tournaments Friday morning due to the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID19).
The local 12U squad won their regular season title, received the No. 1 seed going into the District Tournament, won Districts and went on to win Regions. They were set to take on Minnesota Black at 6 p.m. Friday.
“While this is an extremely difficult decision for all involved, we feel that the safety of our players and their families has to be the priority,” Minnesota Hockey president Steve Oleheiser said in a news release. “We realize this decision comes very late in the process and provides a major inconvenience. But after receiving a report that parents of two State Tournament players are at risk for COVID-19, we just could not risk any of our players coming together and putting themselves in further jeopardy.”
Minnesota Hockey’s decision came about the same time the Minnesota State High School League canceled all remaining section and state basketball tournaments.
Locally, Giants Ridge sent out a news release Friday afternoon saying they would be staying open, even though today’s Spring Carnival and Slush Cup were canceled. The Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show also announced it was canceling its 2020 edition, which was set for March 19-22 at the Miners Memorial Building, due to public safety concerning the coronavirus.
Regarding spring high school sports and activities, the MSHSL also addressed participation limitations effective immediately from now until April 6.
The MSHSL news release is as follows:
• Participation in spring sports and activities is limited to practice and tryouts only;
• Scrimmages, competitions, practices, training sessions or participation with other member school programs is not allowed.
“School administration at their discretion, may place more restrictive limitations on practice and participation. As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.’’
With that in mind, Aitkin High School postponed its March 31 boys’ varsity tennis match in Virginia.
Regarding Giants Ridge, the golf and ski resort said facilities operated by Guest Services Inc. have always considered the health and safety of their guests and employees a top priority. The news release said the developing situation is being monitored closely.
Giants Ridge continues to follow CDC recommendations and is continuing ongoing training with its staff and the facility prides itself on “maintaining a clean and healthy facility.’’
“We certainly understand that your decision to visit Giants Ridge is a personal one and we respect the decision you make. We are honored to continue to be able to offer first-class recreation opportunities to our guests in the fresh air of northern Minnesota and want to let you know we are working diligently to navigate through these challenging times with your safety in mind and we look forward to seeing and serving you.’’
Elsewhere in the state, Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) decided to suspend play of the 873-team MYAS Boys’ Grade State Basketball Championships that were scheduled to be played Saturday and Sunday at 22 locations across the Twin Cities metro area.
As this situation continues to rapidly evolve, all teams and the youth basketball associations that serve them will receive additional information in the coming days, an MYAS news release said.
“The safety of the youth players, coaches, parents/fans, and officials throughout the state of Minnesota has always been our No. 1 priority and with the current evolving landscape of the COVID-19 situation, our Board of Directors, Basketball Board of Advisors, and MYAS staff all felt it was necessary to suspend play for this weekend’s Minnesota Youth Boys’ Grade State Championships,” said Dawson Blanck, Executive Director of MYAS.
