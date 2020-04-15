Stauber announces $27M for regional airports

VIRGINIA — The federal government is providing about $160 million in aid to Minnesota airports impacted by drastic drops in passenger traffic and revenue due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds will be divided among 97 airports by the Federal Aviation Administration. Congressman Pete Stauber’s office announced Tuesday night that the Eighth Congressional District will receive $27 million from the aid package, which includes a number of Iron Range area airports.
The Range breakdown is as follows:
• Cook Municipal CQM : $30,000
• Duluth International DLH : $5,246,844
• Ely Municipal ELO : $30,000
• Eveleth-Virginia Municipal EVM : $30,000
• Hibbing Range Regional HIB : $1,070,404
• Orr Regional ORB : $20,000
• Tower Municipal 12D : $20,000
“The coronavirus crisis and the resulting travel restrictions have taken a massive toll on local airports and aviation jobs in northeast Minnesota,” Stauber said in a statement. “As a Member of the House Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation, I understand the importance of our airports and am pleased to announce funding to help ensure these airports are ready to serve Minnesotans once this crisis is over.”
Overall, airports around the country will share $10 billion in aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will help keep the airports running and save some workers’ jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.