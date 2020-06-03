SWOP challenges kids to do good, earn cash this summer

IRON RANGE — Do good this summer. Earn cash. That is SWOP’s challenge to Iron Range 11- to 14-year-olds.
While the Summer Work Outreach Program was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still opportunities for youth to demonstrate responsibility and life skills in the spirit of the 24-year program.
SWOP will award 40 Youth Community Service Awards to eligible youth ages 11 to 14 for doing good in their communities. Applications are due July 20.
The SWOP Board of Directors will evaluate applications and present the $25 awards based on effort, thoughtfulness and community impact.
Some of the things kids can do include picking up litter, helping a neighbor with yard work, writing a letter an elderly person or shut-in, making face masks for community members, or collecting food for an area food shelf or little free food pantry, said SWOP Executive Director Dawn Trexel.
“We hope the kids will be creative,” and the board is looking forward to seeing what the kids decide to do, she said.
SWOP, which began in the late-1990s, offers a six-week program to youth from the Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mountain Iron-Buhl, and Chisholm school districts. During the six weeks in June and July, kids spend four hours a day, three days a week, learning life skills and earning a small stipend for doing work such as gardening and outdoor clean-up projects.
“Since we can’t do a normal summer program this year,” Trexel said, the community service awards will be available to youth not only in the four SWOP districts, but also in the Hibbing, Mesabi East, and St. Louis County school districts.
SWOP participants typically engage in community service, such as helping residents in area nursing homes and at food shelves and assisting at the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s summer carnival.
But the other major component of the program is preparedness for future employment — developing a work ethic and learning about money management. Participants job shadow, meet with community leaders, tour various businesses and organizations, and take part in a mini job fair.
Each week, participants “go around and introduce themselves to different people,” Trexel said.
Many of those “social skills worked on in SWOP” will be missing this summer, she said.
Youth Community Service Award applicants, however, are being asked to “think about future jobs that you would like to have” and to do some research on a particular profession. Applicants must answer questions about the job they choose and write an essay based on their research.
SWOP is funded by partner businesses, civic organizations, nonprofits, and individuals, along with fundraisers, and supplemented by the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board and the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation.
Award applications are available at swopyouth.com, or by emailing swopforyouth@gmail.com. For more information, contact Dawn Trexel at (218) 750.1877, or find SWOP on Facebook, Twitter or its new YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.