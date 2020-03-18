03.18.20 kunnari's drive thru-1.jpg

The staff at Kunnari's Farm Market Restaurant in Virginia were busy Wednesday packaging and bagging meals for drive through customers. Kunnari's like many other restaurants across the state were banned from serving customers in house and have switched to take out or delivery only.

VIRGINIA — One day into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to halt dine-in patrons at bars and restaurants, Iron Range eateries are changing their operations in real time.

For many it means shifting to take out, but others are diving right into delivery for the first time.

That’s part of the case at Kunnaris Kitchen and Coffeehouse, where Rozy Campbell was figuring out how to navigate the new reality at the Virginia location that doubles as a farmers market.

For Kunnaris that means offering a full menu at their drive-through window. Customers can call ahead or order online.

“We’re brainstorming creative ideas, marketing on social media and trying to upsell products,” Campbell said, adding that the restaurant will be offering fresh-baked bread and pastries and offering eggs from their cooler when orders are put in. “Just how to keep the doors open for as long as we possibly can so customers can get food and we can keep jobs open.”

On Monday, Walz issued a wide-ranging executive order forcing bars and restaurants to close dine-operations by 5 p.m. Tuesday through March 27. The order opened the floodgates in the state’s unemployment filings, and it isn’t clear how long the executive order will be extended through.

Walz seemed to acknowledge that several measures in place to force social distancing in Minnesota will be extended, including the bar on dine-in venues and school closures.

“We know this is not a blizzard, but a winter,” the governor said during a news conference Wednesday. “It’s going to be a bit longer than people at the beginning were anticipating.”

How long the standstill of diners will last is the biggest question for Campbell, who is now wondering how much food to order.

She said the government shutting down restaurants wasn’t a complete shock, but left little time to plan. It became a real possibility to Kunnaris as other states did the same, and when Minnesota announced school building closures.

For now, Campbell said, they’re posing Facebook and Instagram with daily specials to entice potential customers. They’re also planning other options for the future.

“Our first thoughts were with our employees,” she added. “They work full time for us. We have several people that depend on this income. Everyone across the board is getting hit. Our heart goes out to the employees. How long is this going to last? Is it really going to be just a few weeks? There’s so many unanswered questions.”

03.18.20 kunnari's drive thru-3.jpg

A sign on the locked front door of Kunnari's Farm Market Restaurant in Virginia tells customers that drive through service is available despite the dining room being closed.

To order at Kunnaris, either call 218-248-8114 or online order online kunnaris.com. Pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the drive through window. The address is 1305 8th St. S. in Virginia.

Campbell stressed the restaurant, and others in the industry, follow Minnesota Health Department standards and are also following sanitary guidelines issued by MDH and the Center for Disease Control.

Around the Iron Range, a number of restaurants are shifting their business model for this unprecedented time. A number of them are listed below.

Kell’s Kitchen

31 Central Blvd. Suite 500

Babbitt

Open 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

curbside and Delivery in town

218-827-3565

Facebook: Kell’s Kitchen

Northern Divide

1308 18th St. N

Virginia

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

curbside and Delivery

218-748-7534

www.northdivide.org

The Rink Sports Bar & Grill

301 Hat Trick Ave.

Eveleth

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

curbside and Delivery

218-248-8582 or 218-780-4535

www.therinksportsbar.com

Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant

5478 Mountain Iron Dr.

Virginia

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

curbside and Delivery

218-741-8681

www.sawmillsaloonrestaurant.com

Mary’s Morsels

1019 Grant Ave.

Eveleth

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

curbside

218-744-3323

FB: Mary’s Morsels and Catering LLC

Jue’s Chinese Restaurant

312 Chestnut St.

Virginia

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

curbside

218-741-7695

FB: Jue’s Chinese Restaurant

Thirsty Moose

10550 Highway 37

Hibbing,

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

curbside

218-263-5283

www.thirstymoosebargrill.com

Village Inn

1500 13th St

Virginia

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Curbside and carry out; no delivery yet

218-749-8289

www.villageinn.com

Bright Spot Nutrition.

102 S 3rd Ave W

Virginia

Grab N Go. Text or call in your order..

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

218-750-3623

FB: Bright Spot Nutrition

Vi’s Pizza

301 Main St

Biwabik

Through Wednesday, March 25: Full menu curbside from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

(218) 865-4164

FB: TNT Bar and Vi’s Pizza

Carlson’s Pasty and Sausage Kitchen

113 Main St.

Biwabik

Curbside

Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

218-404-9960

FB: Carlson’s Pasty and Sausage Kitchen

Grandma’s Virginia Grill

1302 S 12th Ave. W.

Virginia

Takeout/curbside

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

218-749-1960

www.grandmasrestaurants.com

If you don’t see your business, please reach out to the Mesabi Daily News on Facebook or to editor Jerry Burnes at jburnes@mesabidailynews.net and it will be added online at www.virginiamn.com.

