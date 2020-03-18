VIRGINIA — One day into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to halt dine-in patrons at bars and restaurants, Iron Range eateries are changing their operations in real time.
For many it means shifting to take out, but others are diving right into delivery for the first time.
That’s part of the case at Kunnaris Kitchen and Coffeehouse, where Rozy Campbell was figuring out how to navigate the new reality at the Virginia location that doubles as a farmers market.
For Kunnaris that means offering a full menu at their drive-through window. Customers can call ahead or order online.
“We’re brainstorming creative ideas, marketing on social media and trying to upsell products,” Campbell said, adding that the restaurant will be offering fresh-baked bread and pastries and offering eggs from their cooler when orders are put in. “Just how to keep the doors open for as long as we possibly can so customers can get food and we can keep jobs open.”
On Monday, Walz issued a wide-ranging executive order forcing bars and restaurants to close dine-operations by 5 p.m. Tuesday through March 27. The order opened the floodgates in the state’s unemployment filings, and it isn’t clear how long the executive order will be extended through.
Walz seemed to acknowledge that several measures in place to force social distancing in Minnesota will be extended, including the bar on dine-in venues and school closures.
“We know this is not a blizzard, but a winter,” the governor said during a news conference Wednesday. “It’s going to be a bit longer than people at the beginning were anticipating.”
How long the standstill of diners will last is the biggest question for Campbell, who is now wondering how much food to order.
She said the government shutting down restaurants wasn’t a complete shock, but left little time to plan. It became a real possibility to Kunnaris as other states did the same, and when Minnesota announced school building closures.
For now, Campbell said, they’re posing Facebook and Instagram with daily specials to entice potential customers. They’re also planning other options for the future.
“Our first thoughts were with our employees,” she added. “They work full time for us. We have several people that depend on this income. Everyone across the board is getting hit. Our heart goes out to the employees. How long is this going to last? Is it really going to be just a few weeks? There’s so many unanswered questions.”
To order at Kunnaris, either call 218-248-8114 or online order online kunnaris.com. Pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the drive through window. The address is 1305 8th St. S. in Virginia.
Campbell stressed the restaurant, and others in the industry, follow Minnesota Health Department standards and are also following sanitary guidelines issued by MDH and the Center for Disease Control.
Around the Iron Range, a number of restaurants are shifting their business model for this unprecedented time. A number of them are listed below.
Kell’s Kitchen
31 Central Blvd. Suite 500
Babbitt
Open 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
curbside and Delivery in town
218-827-3565
Facebook: Kell’s Kitchen
Northern Divide
1308 18th St. N
Virginia
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
curbside and Delivery
218-748-7534
The Rink Sports Bar & Grill
301 Hat Trick Ave.
Eveleth
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
curbside and Delivery
218-248-8582 or 218-780-4535
Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant
5478 Mountain Iron Dr.
Virginia
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
curbside and Delivery
218-741-8681
www.sawmillsaloonrestaurant.com
Mary’s Morsels
1019 Grant Ave.
Eveleth
6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
curbside
218-744-3323
FB: Mary’s Morsels and Catering LLC
Jue’s Chinese Restaurant
312 Chestnut St.
Virginia
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
curbside
218-741-7695
Thirsty Moose
10550 Highway 37
Hibbing,
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
curbside
218-263-5283
Village Inn
1500 13th St
Virginia
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Curbside and carry out; no delivery yet
218-749-8289
Bright Spot Nutrition.
102 S 3rd Ave W
Virginia
Grab N Go. Text or call in your order..
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
218-750-3623
Vi’s Pizza
301 Main St
Biwabik
Through Wednesday, March 25: Full menu curbside from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(218) 865-4164
Carlson’s Pasty and Sausage Kitchen
113 Main St.
Biwabik
Curbside
Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
218-404-9960
FB: Carlson’s Pasty and Sausage Kitchen
Grandma’s Virginia Grill
1302 S 12th Ave. W.
Virginia
Takeout/curbside
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
218-749-1960
If you don’t see your business, please reach out to the Mesabi Daily News on Facebook or to editor Jerry Burnes at jburnes@mesabidailynews.net and it will be added online at www.virginiamn.com.
