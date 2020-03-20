IRON RANGE — The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota has set up a COVID-19 Crisis Fund to help it support the local agencies that are providing immediate assistance to those impacted by the pandemic, and to aid people — particularly children and veterans — who rely on UWNEMN programs.
“We are all facing a crisis,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini. “We are working with our partners in the community to provide the best solutions. Our work has changed all of a sudden,” especially with future fundraising, she said.
The United for Veterans program fund — which assists area veterans in need with free therapy services, transitional housing and crisis funding — “is pretty much wiped out,” Valentini said.
The program’s big fundraiser, Rampage at the Ridge, was canceled last summer. And now, its planned new United for Veterans fundraiser — Bull Ride for the Brave, set for May 15 — will likely be canceled or postponed, she said.
The UWNEMN’s annual Flavor of the North fundraiser, set for April 23, faces the same fate. The event raises more than $40,000 each year for the Buddy Backpack program, which supplies kid-friendly, nutritious food kits each Friday during the school year to regional children at risk of going hungry during the weekends.
The COVID-19 Crisis Fund will support those programs, as well as the many agencies UWNEMN assists with funding, including the local Salvation Army locations, the American Red Cross, Project Care Free Clinics, the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, and all area food shelves.
Donations can be made online at: www.unitedwaynemn.org/covid-19-resources.
The UWNEMN has also set up a COVID-19 resource page on its website containing program and partner agency updates, and resources for food, child care and health needs.
“We are doing our best to keep those in need connected with local resources to provide help, and donations to the UWNEMN COVID-19 Crisis Fund will support local agencies that are increasing efforts to assist individuals in our region,” according to an UWNEMN email.
The United Way’s statewide 211 resource helpline, available 24/7 in more than 100 languages, has additionally expanded during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The helpline is staffed by certified community resource specialists who are trained to provide referrals to local resources related to accessing food, paying housing bills, and other essential services. Anyone experiencing a crisis can call 2-1-1; or text your zip code to 898-211* for assistance. Help is also available at www.211unitedway.org.
It’s a challenging time, Valentini said. But the UWNEMN has faced difficulties in the past, including during times of region-wide layoffs.
“The United Way is committed to our many programs like Buddy Backpack and United for Veterans,” said Elizabeth Kelly, resource development and events director at UWNEMN.
However, “we are facing hard times,” she said, encouraging the community to “rally behind” the organization’s programs and contribute to the crisis fund if possible.
