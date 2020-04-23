UWNEMN expands Iron Range COVID-19 Crisis Fund

IRON RANGE — The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota has expertise with crisis funding. It has responded in the past to help residents during mass layoffs at area mines.
And it’s doing it again — this time for those impacted by COVID-19.
The UWNEMN has expanded its Iron Range COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which was set up last month, to include up to $1,000 in financial assistance for basic living expenses for individuals who have experienced job loss or reduced hours due to the virus pandemic.
UWNEMN had intended for funds raised to support local partner agencies that provide critical services and its own programs, such as Buddy Backpack and United for Veterans.
However, the nonprofit recognized an increasing need of crisis funding for area residents, and therefore widened the fund to include individuals, said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini.
“Because of our experience distributing funds to individuals and families in need due to previous mass layoffs within the mining industry and our current United for Veterans Crisis Fund, we feel that we are the organization best suited in the region to provide this critically needed support,” she said.
To qualify for assistance, individuals must live within UWNEMN’s service territory and demonstrate a financial loss due to unemployment or reduction of hours on or after Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz’s emergency executive order of March 13.
The application and distribution process is similar to other UWNEMN crisis funds.
Individuals create online accounts at www.unitedwaynemn.org/covid-19-assistance-individuals to apply for assistance with basic living expenses. Applicants are asked to provide documentation of expenses and finances.
UWNEMN will review applications and, if approved, will directly pay the bills submitted for assistance. Funds will not be distributed directly to individuals.
Additionally, consideration will be given to ensure that small business owners and employees, including service industry workers, who may not be receiving help from other sources, are able to apply for the crisis funding, Valentini said.
“We know there are some people in our region who have not been able to work for weeks without receiving much needed assistance,” she said. “We encourage those individuals to apply for funding and call us with any questions if they find barriers in the application process.”
The Iron Range COVID-19 Crisis Fund has thus far raised more than $90,000.
Valentini said she anticipates a great need for individual assistance and estimates the UWNEMN will need to raise close to $200,000 on the Iron Range to make an effective difference for individuals — as well as partner agencies and programs.
The United Way is continuing to support local agencies that are increasing efforts to assist individuals during the crisis. It is also still supporting its Buddy Backpack program, which supplies kid-friendly, nutritious food kits to children; and United for Veterans, which assists area veterans in need with free therapy services, transitional housing and crisis funding.
The Virginia Community Foundation was the first local organization to support the crisis fund, granting $7,500 for the COVID-19 relief effort. VCF’s contributions have been designated to assist programs, agencies, and individuals based in Virginia.
Other donations have been provided by the Northland Foundation, Twin Metals Minnesota, Minnesota Power Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, Chisholm Community Foundation, along with anonymous donors and many individuals, Valentini said.
The Dwight and Lorraine Jamar Foundation is currently offering to match Iron Range donations to the crisis fund up to $10,000.
Crisis funds will not be available to people who were not working prior to the pandemic or who have other support systems in place. UWNEMN will continue to partner with local agencies to make referrals and work with individuals on a case-by case basis.
Additionally, those in need of assistance are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to connect with United Way’s 24-hour helpline in Minnesota or to visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/covid-19-resources for a list of local resources.
UWNEMN also serves Koochiching County, and a separate UWNEMN Koochiching County COVID-19 Crisis Fund is being established to assist individuals in that region.
Both funds have no associated administrative costs, assuring that 100% of funds received will go directly to local agencies, programs, and individuals in the regions where they were raised, according to the agency.
“We are so grateful to all the people, companies, organizations, and foundations that have helped us grow our fund,” Valentini said. “But we know we have a lot of work left to do.”
To donate to the UWNEMN COVID-19 Crisis Fund, visit: https://give.unitedwaynemn.org/covid-19-crisis-fund. Donations can also be mailed directly to 608 East Drive, Chisholm, MN 55719. Donors can specify which region their donation should be designated to online or on the memo of their check.
