Veteran umpire missing spring sports

EVELETH — Tony Bartovich walks for 1 1/2 hours nearly every day, usually passing by the Eveleth baseball and softball fields.
Seeing the diamonds void of players means the veteran umpire of nearly 50 years can’t be out there doing what he loves.
“I do miss it,’’ said Bartovich, 72. “I wish I was out there,’’ he says to himself when he stops to look out over the fields.
The coronavirus put an end to his 49th year of umpiring baseball and softball when all spring sports were recently canceled.
“I feel kind of bad. I’ve enjoyed umping for all these years. I feel bad for the high school kids,’’ he said.
“The only consolation would be it’s pretty cold out there tonight,’’ he joked Monday afternoon.
Bartovich, an Eveleth resident, said next year will be his 50th as a registered official in Minnesota for basketball and baseball. He also reffed football for 40 years and volleyball for 17 years.
Ironically, Eveleth resident Bartovich still got a message Monday on his Alexa-enabled smart home device that he was umping a game in Eveleth that night.
He also recently got a photo message from Mesabi Range College baseball coach Chris Vito asking if the picture he sent was of 51-year veteran umpire Babe Glumack and himself. He responded that it was and said it was from a playoff game between Grand Rapids and Proctor at the old Ewens Field (where Super One North is currently located).
Bartovich vividly remembered the game in the 1970s that was originally planned for the new Stock Field, which was being built at the time. Virginia Athletic Director Richie Olson had bid on the tournament thinking the field would be done. It wasn’t and consequently no work had been done on the old field, which was used for both baseball and football.
According to Bartovich, the field wasn’t great for baseball anyway. The pitching mound was on a wood block, which was then buried. Because of that, the Proctor coach was upset he couldn’t tell when the Grand Rapids pitcher had his foot up against the mound. “So I had to have the maintenance guy come out and chip off part of the wood block,’’ he said.
It’s memories like that and others that have him missing umpiring this spring.
“Actually I was scheduled to have a couple of games at the new Mesabi East field,’’ according to Bartovich, who was prepared to work a Mesabi Range baseball game versus Hibbing and a Giants’ softball game in late March. “It was already scheduled to start. They probably would’ve happened’’ with the facility’s new artificial turf.
Bartovich hasn’t had a lot of contact with his fellow umpires this spring, but he has a pretty good idea what they are thinking. “Most of them I think are concerned about keeping safe. I think all of our concerns are for the players. We feel bad for the seniors. I know I do in particular.’’
The coronavirus has affected players hoping to player in the section finals and even the state tournament, he said. “They’re just not going to have that opportunity.’’
The longtime umpire and referee has seen many area players come up through the ranks during his tenure.
“I tell people that umping and officiating has been the biggest hobby that I’ve had’’ and it has enabled him to meet players, coaches, fans and parents.
“There are some days you can have a call go either way and people can be upset with you, but in general it’s been really a good experience for me. I really miss that. I miss being out in the field. You’re not friends with the players, but you get to know them.’’
Another benefit of his active career has been that it has kept him stay in shape. “I think it helped keep me youthful. You have to stay in shape. You have to keep up with the rules. We have to take tests.’’ Sharing the time with friends that you are umping with is also enjoyable, he added.
Bartovich plans to continue umping baseball and softball as long as he can. At the same time, he wants to make sure he is doing the best job he can.
“There’s nobody that buys a ticket to come and watch the umpires,’’ said the umpire who taught community education when Olson was the athletic director. He always told new officials he worked with that “the best game you can have is if nobody realizes you were even there.’’
In his extensive career, the Ely High School graduate and athlete went on to work the AAA and AA baseball finals, as well as Class A tournaments. He also worked the state softball tournament a number of times and umpired the Section 7AA baseball final between Duluth Marshall and Esko last spring. Working with Glumack (51 years) and Greg Stainiger (35 years), the trio had about 135 years of experience, he was proud to say.
o
Over the years, he has seen class sizes drop for local high schools, which has led to more young players on the field.
The institution of pitch counts has also impacted baseball. He supports the pitch counts, but it forces teams to have more pitchers because more rest is needed between outings.
“Because of our weather ... I think it’s so important to protect young people on innings,’’ he said, which most coaches were doing anyway.
o
Looking back, Bartovich fondly recalls his progression from playing football, basketball and baseball and running track (until he was a sophomore) to being an official.
“The sport that I liked the most to play was basketball, so that was maybe the only sport I thought about reffing.’’
When he moved back and began working at Mesabi Range College, Olson, Art Stock and Bill Wirtanen got him into doing some junior high football games, as well. While getting registered with the Minnesota State High School League, coach Angelo Taddie (who the Nashwauk football field is named after) “grabbed me by the shoulder and said you’re coming to ref football in Nashwauk on Friday. So that started 40 years of football.’’
He also recalls Dominic Elioff giving Olson his name about umpiring baseball. He didn’t have any umping gear, but he was told he only needed a blue hat. He umped the bases and was asked back because the coaches said the plate umpire didn’t do so well in that game.
Bartovich really knew he didn’t have a mask and chest protector for working behind the plate, but Elioff took care of that with an old mask and protector, which were basically antiques.
“That started 50 years of umpiring.’’
