VIRGINIA — The city of Virginia expects to furlough about 28 percent of its employees due to budget shortfalls from the coronavirus pandemic. City officials and the unions representing workers will discuss a memorandum of understanding about the furloughs during a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
Details are expected to be finalized early next week to address a looming budget gap of $950,000, but the mayor said projecting 28 of the city’s 100 employees will be impacted.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. told the Duluth News Tribune that the city has explored early retirement options before addressing voluntary furloughs across the board, with mandatory furloughs as a possibility.
He said Virginia is hoping to preserve essential jobs in public safety and utilities, while furloughs will impact the library and parks department the most.
"This is unprecedented in the city of Virginia," Cuffe told the News Tribune. "We've never had to do anything like this before. It's a difficult time for all of us, and the public sector is suffering, too, as our small businesses are as well."
County board eyes in-person meeting
A meeting of the St. Louis County Board to discuss the issue of refugee resettlement could still be on in Buhl if rural commissioners have it their way. The board changed locations of two meetings scheduled in May to the Government Services Center in Duluth, with some commissioners joining via video conference, to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay-at-Home orders.
The Duluth News Tribune reported Wednesday that some commissioners want to keep the May 26 meeting in Buhl on the schedule to open public comment on the controversial refugee resettlement question. St. Louis County was originally set to vote on the topic earlier this year after a meeting in Duluth, but the rural commissioners successfully pushed for a second meeting held on the Iron Range.
“We’ve been an awfully long time as a collective body without meeting publicly,” Commissioner Keith Nelson said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “We need to find a better way of doing business; we shut ourselves in and don’t allow anybody in to comment.”
There was no public participation at Tuesday’s meeting, which featured many of the participants on a video call.
