The purpose of this letter is to inform parents and students about the current plan for handling the upcoming school closures beginning Wednesday, March 18 through, and including, Friday, March 27. This school closure includes all Virginia school activities, including all after school activities. This action was directed from the State of Minnesota.
Key pieces of information for you to know:
• Students should not come to school from March 18 through, and including, Friday, March 27. To the best of our current knowledge, school will resume on Monday, March 30th.
• During this time, teachers will be preparing materials for distance learning via your child’s Schoology account. [Note: If you are not familiar with Schoology, be expecting information to be coming shortly from your child’s teacher or principal. This will be the case mostly if you have a child who is pre-K through grade 4. Schoology is an online distance learning platform or program.] Your child should, however, continue reading books during the time school is not in session.
• Your child may be given paper and pencil assignments, especially if lack of access to Wi-Fi is going to be a problem. This may also happen in the lower elementary grades. Some of these materials may be picked up at a central location or delivered via school bus. Please watch for further details from your child’s teacher(s) or building principal.
• All pre-K through students in grade 12 are required to be included in these plans.
• Distance learning will begin on Monday, March 30 and/or students will return to school based on recommendations from the state or federal level
• If you do not have Wi-Fi access in your house, to access Schoology (which is where the vast majority of your child’s homework will be distributed) and do not want to expose yourself to other individuals, you will be able to drive up and park between the south doors (#5 and #6) of the high school or between the north doors (#13 and #14) of Roosevelt elementary to get an internet connection. You will not need a password.
• We will be making available, breakfast and lunch, for all students. Designated locations will be identified for you to pick up these meals. Even though there are two meals a day, there will be one lunch pick up each day. Some meals may be delivered via school bus. Please watch for further details on this topic. Give us some time to iron out the details. These lunches are optional for parents and their children.
• The Virginia Public Schools will provide before-school, regular school, and after-school activities only for elementary students of emergency workers. The State of Minnesota is defining emergency workers/staff as: health care providers, post-acute and long-term care facilities, home care workers, personal care assistants, ambulance and emergency, direct care and treatment, first responders, firefighters, personnel providing correctional services, essential court personnel, Minnesota State Veterans Homes staff, State and local public health agency employees, MNsure Navigators, County financial/eligibility workers, County case managers, and county staff in emergency management or health and human services. To be eligible for these programs, parents will need to show their ID or produce a letter from their employer. This is a requirement from the State of Minnesota. Additional information on this topic will be forthcoming. Stay tuned.
• All students receiving special education services and 504 plan services will continue to receive their services. Some IEPs and 504 plans may need to be slightly modified. Individual testing (when necessary) will continue or may be provided on-line.
• As we roll into the coming days, please reduce all opportunities for your child or other adults to gather in large groups or make sure there is adequate distance, approximately six feet, separating all individuals.
• As additional information is known, we will keep you informed. Expect the situation to be fluid and for things to change. We will get through this.
• Please fill out this survey if you have childcare or breakfast/lunch needs. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCossPtZ1MBs7qO6QyoQzEdZ0jnmciuEIkkXVKr7ppVlfayg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1
In addition, the Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring the situation and regularly providing guidance on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We are working closely with state and local agencies to stay up-to-date on the best ways to keep students and staff safe. We will continue to update our plans and provide you with more information as it becomes available. If you have questions about infectious diseases, call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414.
• We are in the prevention stage of helping manage the spread of COVID-19. The most important things we can all do are recommended to prevent the spread of any illness:
• Protect yourself and others by washing your hands often with soap and water; covering your cough and sneeze; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• If you or your child are sick, stay home from school and activities.
• Do not return to school or work until you are feeling better and a fever is gone for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.
• Be prepared in case you get sick and need to stay home. Keep enough food, regular prescription drugs, and other necessities on hand in case you need to stay home and are not able to go out easily.
• Frequently clean all commonly touched work surfaces, work areas, and equipment (e.g.,telephones, doorknobs, lunch areas, countertops, copiers, etc.). To learn more about COVID-19, visit:
Minnesota Department of Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) Website (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html)
CDC Coronavirus (COVID-19) Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html)
Thank you for working with us to keep our community informed and safe.
