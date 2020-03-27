Virginia Public Library will be closed from March 30th onward due to the “Stay Home MN” executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Closure dates will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. Please follow the City of Virginia’s website and the library’s website, and Facebook page for any updates about services.
Our outdoor drop boxes are closed until library services resume. Please keep library materials at home in the meantime. Due dates of items have been extended into May and fines are temporarily suspended.
While the library is closed, library staff will not be in the building to answer phones. We encourage you to check your account online to check on statuses of items, or you can leave us a message which we will return when library services resume.
If you need wifi access, park in the library’s parking lot and connect to our wifi(s). We have two wifis to connect to: virglib1ll with the password bookworm, or virglib-mesh with the password bookworm1.
During this closure, we encourage all patrons to utilize our online resources. Please visit our website at www.virginiapubliclibrary.info for links to free e-book and e-audio databases, school and job resources, and more.
All events scheduled through May 1st have been cancelled. We will re-evaluate future events on an ongoing basis.
