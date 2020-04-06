On Sunday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave his State of the State speech as prepared to all Minnesotans. Walz discussed how the lives of Minnesotans have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He discussed how each and every citizen is feeling the effects. Businesses are closed, streets are empty, weddings have been postponed.
Students are also feeling the effects. Distance learning is going to have some growing pains. Most college students had to move out of their dorms. Athletes either saw their seasons cut short or never saw their season begin at all.
The developing brains of students need a variety of stimuli in order to grow in the best way that they can. One important stimulus is social interaction.
Students learn not only from their teachers, but from their peers. Being able to listen to your peers — in the classroom or on the playing field — helps the young mind better organize their own thoughts, reflect on what they’ve already learned and find gaps in their own knowledge base.
In the classroom, not being able to work in small groups with other classmates takes away from this. After school, students would spend an extra two hours a day practicing and training with their teammates in order to get better. Both of those are gone now.
Every student-athlete responds differently to adversity. Most may think of the adversity that comes from the opponents they play during a game or the runners they face in a race. COVID-19 presents a different kind of adversity for athletes everywhere.
For parents looking to sign their child up for their first season of Little League baseball, their season is in jeopardy. For the underclassman shot putter who dedicated their offseason to the weight room, their season is likely to not even start. For the tennis player coming back from injury, they won’t be able to show everyone they’ve still got it. For the senior pitcher on the softball team looking forward to one last hurrah, their career could very well be over.
Sports can do wonderful things for kids. Whether it be getting in shape, making new friends, conquering fears or overcoming adversity: Athletics can change lives.
When a sports season ends, one of the first things many athletes do is set goals for themselves for the next year. They ask how they can improve, what did they do wrong, what areas do they already excel in, how can they best help the team.
Athletes missing their spring seasons won’t get that this year. They never got a chance to compete, they didn’t do anything wrong, they don’t know how they fit into this year’s team. And none of the athletes will get the answers they’re seeking. Instead, they have to wait things out with more questions forming every day.
On Thursday, Walz said there’s a “relatively strong possibility” that students would not return to traditional classrooms for the rest of the semester. This more than likely means the high school spring sports season will never get off the ground.
Seniors are missing out most of all. When you commit yourself to a sport whether at 5 years old, as a junior high player or as a freshman trying to earn a spot on varsity, your senior season is the one you look forward to the most.
Everyone looks forward to playing their final few games donning their school’s colors. Every senior looks forward to their last home game for senior recognition night. Every senior makes the decision to hang things up or pursue a college playing career. Now, those lines are blurred.
Instead of watching your season end naturally, through a playoff loss or by winning it all, their season — and possibly career — has come to an end due to circumstances they can’t control. The last game they played was nearly a year before they even knew it was their last game. Those looking to catch the attention of college recruiters in their last season have been stopped in their tracks as all NCAA recruiting has been halted for the time being.
Any senior who wanted to go out with one final bang won’t get that chance anymore as they have to shift their attention to the next phase in life.
There may be more games to come when sports resume some time in the next school year. But for most seniors, there is no next year. All that’s left will be unanswered questions and lost memories.
