Walz calls special session for police, public works

Gov. Tim Walz ordered a special legislative session to start on Friday and said he’d push lawmakers to tackle a public works spending package as well as issues of police accountability and economic equality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
"We will not Minnesota Nice our way out of the situation we find ourselves in. This requires bold action," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said of the criminal justice and economic equality agenda she and Walz want considered, including a statewide ban on police chokeholds.
“The time to debate and walk away is over,” Walz said, declining to put a date on when the special session would end.
The governor’s comments come hours after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo vowed to make sweeping changes in his department in the wake of Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody.
Among his first steps, Arradondo said he is withdrawing from contract talks with the police union and will seek changes on issues of force, the role of supervisors and how officers are disciplined and fired.
Wednesday also marks the first day that COVID-19 restrictions take a step back as businesses reopen, including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.
‘Every solution on the table’
Earlier in the day, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey mentioned the state’s mandatory arbitration process as something that needed changing in order to set the Minneapolis police on the right path. Arradondo expressed frustration over the challenges of trying to fire a police officer accused of wrongdoing.
Walz, a longtime teachers union member and strong union supporter, acknowledged such changes make some union supporters uncomfortable but he said that union members need to stand up to change a system that shields the kind of behavior that contributed to George Floyd's death.
"We have to be prepared to put every solution on the table and debate it,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, has said he thinks police and criminal justice reform issues will require more time than a short special session.
Walz rejected that notion Wednesday, suggesting further delay could lead to more unrest.
"These ideas have been around for generations," Walz said. "Let's get as much done as we can. Let's not believe this is too hard."
Walz said he supports recommendations on police reform and accountability that will be introduced by the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, as well as those from a working group on the police use of deadly force headed by Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Proposals include changing rules for police use of force, funding for alternatives to policing, greater police oversight and training reform.
"The world is watching how we act on this,” Walz said. ”Let's seize this moment. Let's not think small. Let's think big.”
COVID-19 ‘plateaued’?
Walz was asked about the next phases of reopening the economy while still managing the spread of COVID-19.
Recent numbers show that the daily counts of people currently hospitalized or needing intensive care has leveled out and appears to be dropping. Those are key metrics for state health leaders and good news they are dipping, although officials say a resurgence is possible and that Minnesota cannot be complacent as citizens return to bars restaurants and other social spaces.
"It feels to me like this thing has plateaued,” Walz told reporters. If that’s the case, he said, thre can be more discussion about expanding youth sports, camps and professional sports. He pencils in July 4 or earlier. Expects better idea in 10 days.
Walz also said he's extending the peacetime emergency he called to deal with COVID-19 for another 30 days. That's the underlying reason for the special session being scheduled for when it is. It would take a vote of both chambers to undo it.
Public works bill
Walz and other Democrats had pushed for a $2 billion public works spending package at the end of the regular legislative session in May. Republicans in the Minnesota House, however, kept the bill from getting the three-fifths supermajority needed for passage.
Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt had previously said there wouldn’t be GOP support unless Walz ended the peacetime emergency. Daudt, R-Zimmerman, additionally argued the bill was too big.
“Bringing a bill to the floor that is between two and three times the biennial average and puts Minnesotans on the hook for debt service we cannot afford is a disservice to Minnesotans," he said.
Walz on Wednesday said doing a bonding bill now and letting the state take on debt to fund it would be a “smart financial move at a time of low interest rates. It’s a smart move at a time of recession. I don’t want to see us ignoring what needs to be done.”
Some of the public infrastructure projects could aid in Minneapolis rebuilding, he added. General obligation bonds can't go for private projects, but some community oriented projects could qualify for other bonds.
