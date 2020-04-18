Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is promoting a week-long homemade mask drive across the state to encourage donations to congregate living facilities and put a spotlight on front-line workers of the COVID-19 crisis.
The governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan launched the effort Friday and said donations can be dropped from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at local fire departments, who will deliver the masks to living facilities for staff and residents.
Walz said in a press briefing Friday that these aren’t the N95 respirator surgical masks, “but they do keep us from getting other people sick.”
Minnesota has not issued executive orders requiring people to wear a mask or mouth/nose covering when out in public, though the Centers for Disease Control last week, recommended one in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The CDC added that cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed an executive order requiring face coverings in public. The state is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. with more than 236,700 confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths as of Saturday, accounting for about 33 percent of COVID-19 cases in the nation.
Assisted-living facilities have taken the brunt of the damage from the virus in Minnesota. Congregate living residents and employees account for 26 percent of the confirmed cases and 82 facilities in the state have at least one case. Nine of the 10 deaths announced by the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday originated in group living situations.
“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said in a statement. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
The governor’s office issued the following instructions for masks:
• Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
• Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.
• Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
• The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
Suggested materials:
• Outer layer tea cloth
• Inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture
• Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible
• Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding)
• For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.