Walz order closes hair salons, spas

Mike Stevenson flipped his barber shop sign to closed after learning state regulators had clarified that hair and nail salons, spas and other similar businesses are included in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's order to cease operations Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Columbia Heights, Minn.

GILBERT — Mary Bradach, owner of Broadway Salon in Gilbert, called her customers Wednesday to let them know she would that hair appointments will be cancelled March 18 through March 27.

Hair salons, nail salons and spas are to be closed in Minnesota under the government mandate issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology said Tuesday it has received guidance that all salons and spas in the state are to be closed until March 27 as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.

The governor’s order was initially aimed at bars and restaurants, but it also includes other businesses where people tend to gather.

