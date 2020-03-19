Walz order closes hair salons, spas

GILBERT — Mary Bradach, owner of Broadway Salon in Gilbert, called her customers Wednesday to let them know she would that hair appointments will be cancelled March 18 through March 27.
Hair salons, nail salons and spas are to be closed in Minnesota under the government mandate issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology said Tuesday it has received guidance that all salons and spas in the state are to be closed until March 27 as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.
The governor’s order was initially aimed at bars and restaurants, but it also includes other businesses where people tend to gather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.