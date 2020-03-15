Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the state's K-12 schools by Wednesday and remain closed through March 27 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During an announcement Sunday morning announcing the executive order, Walz said COVID-19 cases jumped from 21 on Saturday to 35 on Sunday. No cases have been reported in St. Louis County, but the Ontario Ministry of Health reports that a resident of Fort Frances has tested positive coronavirus, COVID-19.
“My top priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children,” Walz said in a news release. “I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic. Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
A news release from Walz's office said his order allows “for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.” It “requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers" so those individuals can stay on the job. It also "makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need."
The decision affects more than 850,000 K-12 students and more than 135,000 teachers and staff in public K-12 schools across the state. Some districts had already announced plans to close Monday and Tuesday.
The news comes as Minnesota's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose from 14 on Friday to 21 on Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Health is scheduled to hold a daily briefing at 1 p.m. to update the number of cases.
Area schools on the Iron Range started contingency planning for an eventual closure. Virginia Public Schools last week issued a plan to parents and teachers that included sending iPads home with students of all ages and providing WiFi access in the parking lots of the schools for those without broadband access at home.
It's unclear if those plans will be in place during this temporary closure.
Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of St. Louis County Public Schools and Mountain Iron-Buhl, sent an internal message to her staff Sunday morning — obtained by the Mesabi Daily News — announcing the governor's order.
"We will be open tomorrow and Tuesday. If parents choose to keep kids home, that's OK," she wrote. "I want you to use the next two days to give kids books from the library so they have something to read. Do not make a bunch of packets to send home with kids. Use this time to reassure students and tell them we will be using the next two weeks to make a plan for them."
Virginia Public Schools said Sunday morning that it would have more information to parents on Monday.
"To minimize the spread of the Coronavirus and to help schools prepare for distance learning with their students, the State of Minnesota has closed schools from March 18 through March 27," the district said. "Virginia public schools will have regular school days on Monday (tomorrow) and Tuesday. Parents will receive additional information as it is available, but no later than sometime late Monday morning."
Eveleth-Gilbert Superintendent Jeff Carey posted to the district's Facebook page Sunday saying lessons will be prepared for students to take home Tuesday.
"We will be preparing lessons that will come home with students on Tuesday. Teachers will be setting up office hours that students can call in if they require assistance. During the time off, we will be mobilizing our staff to provide distance learning in the event we need to keep school closed longer," he wrote. "On Monday, we will be contacting all parents to develop a list for school lunch needs as well as access to the internet... This is an unprecedented time, thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."
Mesabi East Superintendent Gregg Allen wrote on Facebook that the district will be sending information to parents by 6:30 p.m. on instant alert and social media.
"The information will include the last day of school, learning opportunities for students, school-aged daycare for essential employees and breakfast/lunch deliveries for students with needs," he wrote. "A special school board meeting will be held at 5:00 to finalize these details."
Hibbing Public Schools will update parents and guardians through text message and social media, according to Director Jeff Polcher, who said the administration is finalizing plans for education and providing students in need food.
“We were preparing for this; we knew it was going to happen it was just a matter of when,” Polcher said, adding that the district hopes to have more information Monday. “A lot of the kids that are in the schools their primary meals are those that they have Monday through Friday. This will have a huge impact on our community. We are going to try and put a plan together to soften the blow a little bit."
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia will be open Monday and Tuesday. Principal Lisa Kvas said in an automated call to parents that students will received additional books and materials, while staff and teachers prepare distance learning preparations.
Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a news conference Sunday that the state expects districts to pay hourly workers during the eight-day closure and incorporate them into distance learning plans.
Carrie Estey-Dix and MPR News contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.