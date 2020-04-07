Walz plans to revise Stay-at-Home Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Statewide COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday, including four additional deaths, while St. Louis County confirmed a 17th individual infected with the coronavirus.
County officials said the latest case involves a female in her late 80s who is recovering at home. To date only one person in St. Louis County is hospitalized and it remains unknown if any are related to community transmission.
The first coronavirus case in the county was reported March 21 with ages ranging from people in their 20s to 80s. County and state health officials do not reveal exact locations of patients, citing privacy, and have not specified if cases resided in the northern or southern portions of the county.
Across the state, the number of cases rose to 1,069 on Tuesday with 34 deaths. Of those, 310 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Surrounding St. Louis County, Itasca County has two cases, Koochiching County one and Carlton County 13.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said during a conference call Tuesday that there’s “strong indications we’re pushing back that curve,” referring to the state’s peak number of cases. Estimated deaths in Minnesota were lowered to 625 from about 2,000, according to projections by University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters that the agency is seeing a slower rate of doubling than anticipated — with caes doubling about every eight days since March 18 compared to every two days in early that month, though testing remains limited — a sign mitigation and social distance efforts are working.
With the Easter holiday coming up this weekend, Walz encouraged people to celebrate and observe religious ceremonies in creative ways, noting the Stay-at-Home order does apply to large church gatherings.
“Gathering in large numbers in a church — we don’t want that to happen,” Walz said.
He added that law enforcement have only issued eight citations for social distancing violations across the state since the order went into effect on March 27, noting the order isn’t meant to get people in trouble but keep them out of a situation where the coronavirus can spread easily to a large group.
Walz is expected to lay out his plans Wednesday to extend Stay-at-Home orders, saying it is “pretty clear” the order will be continued and it will be data-based, but gave no indication how long the orders will be ongoing. Current federal guidelines suggest social distancing efforts to run through April 30.
In terms of exposure to the coronavirus across the state, the highest is community transmission at 35 percent. Known exposure to a case is 25 percent, travel to another state (with no known exposure) is 16 percent, international travel is 11 percent, unknown/missing exposure is 10 percent and cruise ships are 3 percent.
State officials reported 29,260 tests between state and private labs, though everyone seeking a test is unable to receive one due to shortages. MDH said 549 of the 1,069 positive cases of COVID-19 are no longer in isolation, with 120 currently hospitalized, of which 64 are currently hospitalized in ICU.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
