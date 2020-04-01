Walz will reevaluate distancing measures next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Stay-at-Home orders in Minnesota will be reevaluated by Gov. Tim Walz before the end of next week as COVID-19 cases across the state increased to 689 with 17 deaths Wednesday.
Minnesota Health Department officials also confirmed the 13th case in St. Louis County. According to county officials, the individual is a woman in her mid-50s, who is recovering from home. It is not believed to be a case contracted through community transmission.
The updated numbers come as Walz considers extending the Stay-at-Home order that is due to expire on April 10, and state health officials report a month-long backlog on supplies to increase Minnesota’s testing capacity.
Walz told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that the executive order aimed at increasing social distancing among residents will be reviewed in the early or middle part of next week, ahead of the Easter holiday.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm urged Minnesotans to avoid holiday gatherings with “anyone outside your household group,” echoing messaging from the state that the day-to-day impacts of COVID-19’s spread may last months instead of weeks.
“We’ll try to give people as much lead time [as possible],” Walz said. “Our peak is still coming. We are seeing real evidence social distancing is working.”
He did make one call Wednesday, telling reporters that while this year’s open water fishing season will go on, the Governor’s Fishing Opener weekend, an annual celebration that had been set this year for May 7-10 in Otter Tail County, has been canceled.
Walz on Tuesday said the latest modeling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations could peak in late May in Minnesota as the coronavirus spread continues at a rapid pace. However, the governor said the surge could come two weeks earlier or later and that the state must be ready sooner.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 689 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and there have been 17 deaths. Of those, 218 of the cases are in Hennepin County.
State officials reported 21,191 tests between state and private labs and 342 of the 689 positive cases of COVID-19 are no longer in isolation, with 54 currently hospitalized, of which 27 are currently hospitalized in ICU.
Malcolm and Walz told reporters testing supplies are lagging behind in Minnesota despite requests to the federal government that have returned unanswered.
Malcolm added that supplies for the highest capacity testing platform are backordered until May 1. Private labs are also facing a squeeze in testing supplies, Malcolm noted, calling the situation more complex than described by federal authorities.
“Not a single governor isn’t fretting about getting this testing regimen up,” Walz said.
The governor — who will deliver his State of the State address Sunday — said that he was “deeply concerned” about the financial hit businesses and citizens were taking now and understood the first-of-the-month stress people are under as they face April bills.
MPR News contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.