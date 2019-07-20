ELY -- Eveleth-Gilbert defeated Aurora 4-0 Friday as four pitchers combined to throw a shutout in a Eighth District American Legion Tournament play-in game in Ely.
Carter Flannigan struck out the last batter to finish the game.
Eveleth got things started in the second inning scoring a run on a passed ball by Rob Parendo.
Zach Lindseth started the game for Eveleth-Gilbert. Will Bittmann, Kyle Peterson, and Flannigan all put work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward victory.
Parendo took the loss for Aurora. He surrendered three runs on six hits over five innings, striking out six.
Eveleth-Gilbert tallied eight hits. Lindseth and Kodi Intihar each managed multiple hits to lead E-G.
Halliday went 2 for 3 to lead Aurora.
No.8 E-G moves on to play No. 1 Ely today at 12:45 p.m. No. 5 Virginia then plays No. 4 Taconite at 3 p.m. Both games are in Ely.
