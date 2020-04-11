A storied career for Mauston

VIRGINIA — For the last 36 years, Jeff Mauston has been a dedicated teacher, coach and mentor for the students at Virginia High School.
Whether it be as a student in one of his economics classes, an athlete on one of the many teams he coached or just someone who wanted to stop and relax in the Urban Edge coffee shop, countless students came to Mauston for guidance as growing young adults.
While there is never a “correct” time to retire, Mauston recently came to the decision to end his tenure at VHS, leaving behind a strong legacy and big shoes that will be difficult to fill.
What exactly told Mauston that it was time to retire? Numerous things, according to the teacher and coach himself.
“There are a lot of little things that kind of tell you when it’s time,” Mauston said recently in a phone interview. “I wanted to retire by the age of 60 and I’ll be 60 this fall. And the way I look at it is, if I keep prolonging when I’m going to retire, I’m going to be 80 years old when this all ends.
“There ‘s a lot of other things I want to do so I think it’s time to put the teaching and coaching behind me and move on to the next chapter. There wasn’t one specific reason and I know a lot of young kids are looking for a job. It just felt like the right time to give up the reins.”
Unexpectedly, Mauston’s time in the classroom has been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as VHS students moved to a distance learning model that allowed them to learn from home. Mauston still sees his students multiple times a week, but only virtually. This new situation initially made him rethink his choice to retire.
“Part of why I came back this year was because I had a good boys and girls tennis team and good seniors that I liked in class. I thought it would be good to go out with the people I enjoy and maybe go out with one last fling at the state tournament.
“My biggest hurt around all this is for all the seniors and the boys I would be coaching this spring. From a coaching standpoint, it’s the right decision but it makes things so difficult. As a teacher, online teaching has some merit but I’ve always felt that it’s a teacher’s job to connect with kids and seeing the human side of everything so that’s been really hard.
Tuesday, March 17 was the last day of in-person classes at Virginia as Gov. Tim Walz shuttered all K-12 schools beginning the following day. On what was most likely his last day of face-to-face teaching, Mauston said he saw the bigger picture.
“That last day I spent maybe 20 minutes teaching each period and the other 30 minutes just hanging out and talking with the kids. Everyone put their phones down and we just talked about what might come and what happens next.
“The older kids were mostly sad about missing things like prom while the young kids were initially excited about it. It was mixed emotions for them and for me, but it was fun to visit with them and hear their perspective on everything.”
When it comes to distance learning, Mauston says it’s going better than he had anticipated and says the way students and teachers alike prepared this uncharted territory was nothing short of terrific.
“Nearly all of my kids are responding and doing their work. I’ve given tests out online and they’re all doing fantastic. I have a couple senior college classes and some ninth graders too and we can all meet online to talk and hold conferences.
“I think our school from the top down has done a great job getting everything ready for this. With the short amount of time we had to prepare, nobody took it for granted. Everyone’s done a great job, and it’s fun to see and hear all the success stories.”
More than a teacher, Mauston has also filled mentoring and teaching students in another way: Coaching. From girls’ basketball to boys’ and girls’ tennis and from football to track and field, Mauston has compiled 82 seasons of coaching in his 36 years at Virginia, finding a place somewhere in multiple programs whether it be the head basketball, tennis or track coach or leading a group of young and energetic freshmen in football. When it came to coaching, Mauston fired up his athletes just as much as he would students in the classroom.
“Coaching is always just something I considered a good part of being a teacher. When you’re teaching, you have a certain relationship with the kids and coaching you get to have an entirely different relationship. Both of them are great on their own but they make a fantastic combination.”
Looking back on the many teams he coached, Mauston says he only remembers the positive memories throughout the years.
“It’s just all fun. The kids are awesome. You look back on the whole picture and you only remember the good things. You remember all the wonderful kids and the successes you helped them reach. Coaching is no different than teaching in that regard. To me, it’s just an extension of it.”
On his most notable memories, Mauston listed the first practice had leading the girls’ basketball team in 1986 saying he “was more nervous than the kids.” He also fondly remembers building up the girls’ track team in the nineties with Jen and Catie Petrick dominating in the 400 meter dash and Cindy Claviter making a name for herself in the mile and two mile.
His most fun memory of coaching was getting to work with the ninth grade football team along with “Monk” Cremers while also getting the chance to coach his son Cody in a sport other than tennis.
“I can’t remember the bad times, only the good times,” Mauston said.
Between himself, his wife Lynn and children Callie, Cody and Casey, Mauston figures they have about 70 state tennis tournament appearances between all of them. And while the trophies are nice, just getting the chance to coach his own kids was a reward in itself.
“It’s much more than a coach or a parent could ask for. Lynn and I have been blessed with great kids and a great system that allowed us to make them better at the game and set them on the right path in life.”
Known now for his approach that combines being energetic while also being a level-headed, calming force, Mauston says he may have been a little too stern in his early years as a coach.
“It was difficult to frame what you really wanted from a coach in the 80s. I was told to be intense, serious and focused. But I probably went a little overboard on that and those early kids will always talk about how much I made them run.”
Mauston took influence in his coaching from Ron “Dixie” Shoden, who helmed the junior high boys basketball team at the time, and football coach Bryan Kehoe. Both Shoden and Kehoe helped show Mauston the right balance between serious and fun.
“When I looked at what ‘Dixie’ Shoden did, I saw him working the tales off of those boys but he also laughed with them every single day. And Kehoe was my favorite coach. He was always yelling at me to get better but there was also a fun side to him as well. He molded me as a teacher and a coach.
“You have to make the kids understand that it’s not about the coaches when they come out for sports. They have to know it’s all about them as kids. When it came to tennis — Lynn, myself and Jim and Bob Prittinen — we always wanted the kids to know we were there for them. We wanted to push them and we wanted to help them in any way we could.”
The impact Mauston has had will be felt for a very long time. Many athletes he influenced have gone on to play beyond the high school level, and some have started their own coaching careers. With the news of his retirement becoming widespread over the last week or so, Mauston said he’s received an outpouring of comments from former students and athletes.
“It’s like when you get a Christmas bonus at work. Except we get phone calls from others all over just constantly wishing you well. That, to me, is the most important part of coaching. Hearing back from all those kids, that’s why we do it.”
As the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert High Schools move closer to consolidation every year, Mauston says he’ll always be a Blue Devil but will happily support the Rock Ridge Wolverines, likely from afar.
“I hope to still be a part of the tennis teams but you have to realize that there should be some time to step aside. When you’re still there, the kids that know you will still look to you. Maybe I’ll sneak in and watch but I’ll always support what they do and what the new coaches will do.
“The transition to the Wolverines will keep moving forward and I’ll happily support them. I’ll support in any way I can after having such a great career.”
Ultimately, Mauston says he’ll miss just about everything. Current students and former, other coaches, the media and anyone that just wants to sit down and talk; all are welcome.
“You’re always going to miss it. But you have to find those things that you’re willing to give up and find things to take their place. Those are the important things. As always, thanks to everybody. I’ve been very blessed with the way things have gone.”
And just like any lecture, practice or conversation would end with Mauston, he had just two words to close things out.
“Fire up!”
