BABBITT — An ATV and car near Babbitt were involved in an accident near Babbitt late Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's office received a report of an accident involving a 63-year-old male.

The man was driving a side-by-side ATV when it rolled and struck a passenger car.

No injuries were reported. Alcohol was a contributing factor.

Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Babbitt Police and Ambulance, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and MN DNR.

