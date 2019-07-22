BABBITT — An ATV and car near Babbitt were involved in an accident near Babbitt late Monday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's office received a report of an accident involving a 63-year-old male.
The man was driving a side-by-side ATV when it rolled and struck a passenger car.
No injuries were reported. Alcohol was a contributing factor.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Babbitt Police and Ambulance, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and MN DNR.
