ALS launches reading comprehension project

IRON RANGE — During the summer, area parents and educators normally worry about the Summer Slump, the time when students can lose knowledge in key areas like math and reading.
This year, the worry is different.
The new COVID Slump is a fear among parents as children were pulled from the classroom during the pandemic in favor of e-learning experiences from home.
“Without a doubt, the COVID-19 distance learning this past spring couldn't come close to the academic, social and emotional experiences and progress students make in the traditional school setting,” said Lisa Kvas, the principal at Marquette Catholic School in Virginia.
In response, the Arrowhead Library System (ALS), the collection of the region’s libraries, has launched a program that may help combat this experience: the TumbleBookLibrary.
The TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection, geared toward students in grades K-6, that focuses on reading comprehension through animated talking picture books, read-alongs, eBooks, quizzes, lesson plans and educational games.
"Tumblebooks provides an opportunity for kids to follow along and read the words in a book while listening to someone narrate the story,” Virginia Superintendent Noel Schmidt wrote in an email. “This will help kids see the words and hear the words being pronounced.”
Schmidt continued, “Overall, it's a plus for parents who don't have much time to read books to their child. Parents should put away the video games and make sure their children are reading at least an hour or two a day. It is one of the best gifts a parent can give their child — the opportunity and ability to read. From an educational point of view, it's one of the smartest things parents can do right now."
Kvas said she would recommend TumbleBookLibrary to Marquette families.
“We hope students are finding opportunities to learn in a variety of ways over the summer and, with parents monitoring their safety online, would recommend students use Tumblebooks along with IXL and other websites and programs for which they have access,” Kvas referring to a website that local schools utilize.
Kvas added that she could see her teachers utilizing this resource. “I appreciate that it can work in conjunction with Accelerated Reader which we currently use at Marquette and that it has a common core portal that would provide teachers and students with lesson plans and books related to core academic materials and levels,” she said.
The TumbleBookLibrary offers a variety of reading options for students in grades K-6. There are titles in early through advanced levels in both fiction and nonfiction. Along with the easy to navigate website, each story comes with music, puzzles or games to reinforce reading comprehension. Many of the stories also come to life through animation and narration. The site also offers educational videos through National Geographic.
“This is a great option for our kids!” said Willie Spelts, the principal at Roosevelt Elementary in Virginia. “Everything we can do to provide reading opportunities for our kids is beneficial. This is an easy program to navigate and has a lot of good reading and listening skills that will transfer to student performance and achievement. I hope all of our families use this great resource. Like I said, everything we can do to promote reading will benefit our kids and communities.”
This service is available on computer, tablet or mobile phone and offers language learning options for ESL, French and Spanish. Although an internet connection is needed, no library number is required.
“We are very excited to launch the TumbleBookLibrary collection,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford. “These electronic books are fantastic resources that will keep kids engaged in reading and will help contribute to school success.”
TumbleBookLibrary can be accessed at www.ALSlib.info and clicking on the program’s icon.
