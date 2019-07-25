Ambulance
Gerald William Chilcott, 81, of Aurora, is in St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries following a two-car accident Thursday morning on Highway 135 near Biwabik.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol website, Chilcott's 2014 Chevrolet Impala was stopped westbound on Highway 135 in a road construction zone when it was rear-ended by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Mckenzie Leigh Braaten, 21, also of Aurora. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Northern Pines Essentia Health in Aurora. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The air bag in Chilcott's car did not deploy; Braaten's did deploy. According to the State Patrol, alcohol was not a factor.

State Patrol reported assisting agencies were St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, Gilbert Police Department, East Range Police Department and North Air Care.

