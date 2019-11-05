MARKHAM — The annual Wirtanen Pioneer Farm Festival held in September was a "huge success with perfect weather, record-breaking numbers of visitors and several new crafters," Darlene Saumer, president of Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, said in a news release.
And now the Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm are sponsoring another event to continue raising funds to support the landmark farm that draws tourists each summer. They will have the annual bake sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Colvin Town Hall on Highway 4 in Markham. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until gone.
Those wishing to donate baked goods can drop them off at the hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, or on the days of the sale. Proceeds from the sale help support the farm. Saumer said "kiitos," or "thank you" in Finnish, to all who support the farm, with its buildings made of hand-hewn logs by Finnish immigrant, Elias Vertanen.
